Despite 30 years since the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, a landmark commitment to gender equality adopted by 189 countries, violence against women persists – now amplified online. Globally, it is estimated by the Economist Intelligence Unit that one in three women experiences gender-based violence, and 85% of women surveyed had encountered online violence, including harassment, sextortion and non-consensual sharing of intimate content. Alarmingly, 97% of child sexual abuse imagery reported online depicts girls.

According to a study by the Human Sciences Research Council, South Africa has one of the highest gender-based violence rates worldwide:

More than 51% of women report having experienced gender-based violence in their lifetime;

Femicide rates are five times higher than the global average; a woman is murdered every three hours; and

117 rapes are reported daily, yet 95% of cases go unreported.

Digital abuse is disproportionately affecting women and girls and limits their opportunities to participate fully in society. While all women and girls may experience online abuse, some groups face heightened risks. Young women and girls, who rely on technology for education and social connection, are particularly vulnerable. Women in political and public life, including journalists, activists and human rights defenders, also face increased exposure, as do those experiencing multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination.

Nordic countries continue to grapple with serious challenges related to violence against women, despite their reputation as global leaders in gender equality. In Sweden, 28% of women have experienced intimate partner violence, while in Norway, one in 10 women report severe partner violence, and nearly half of all murders involve a partner. In Finland, 37.3 % of women have experienced sexual violence, and 33.3% of women in Denmark have been subjected to sexual violence.

Beyond physical violence, the digital sphere has introduced new threats. Online harassment and deepfake pornography are rising concerns, adding another layer of vulnerability for women. In response, Nordic governments are implementing national strategies and introducing new legislation aimed at combating both offline and online forms of violence, signalling a commitment to address these evolving challenges.

While progress towards gender equality has been significant over the past few decades, in recent years there has been a coordinated global backlash against women’s rights. We value the strong partnership with South Africa in fighting against this backlash, at the G20 Women Empowerment Ministerial Meeting in October. Anti-gender and anti-rights movements are increasingly organised, seeking to roll back hard-won gains by restricting sexual and reproductive health and rights, weakening protections against gender-based violence and undermining gender studies and equality policies. This backlash is global – it is visible everywhere, including the Nordic region. In digital spaces, anti-gender actors exploit social media to spread misinformation, normalise misogyny and attack women in public life. Combating this trend requires vigilance, strong institutions and renewed commitment to gender justice at all levels.

Ending technology-facilitated gender-based violence against women requires a comprehensive and coordinated approach. Stronger regulation and clear accountability mechanisms are essential to ensure perpetrators face consequences and victims receive justice. Technology companies must embrace safety by design, embedding protective measures into platforms from the start. Survivors need accessible and effective support systems that help them recover and reclaim their lives. Equally important is education and engagement with men and boys, fostering a culture of mutual respect and responsibility that challenges harmful norms and behaviours. Together, these actions can create a safer digital and physical world for everyone.

As Nordic countries, we reaffirm our commitment to gender equality and to ensuring women and girls live free from violence – offline and online. Therefore, we welcome President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration of gender-based violence and femicide as a national crisis in South Africa and that the National Disaster Management Centre now has upgraded that classification to a national disaster. Together, we must create a safer and more equal world. DM

The writers are ambassadors to South Africa: Anna Karin Eneström (Sweden), Pekka Metso (Finland), Karin Poulsen (Denmark) and Gjermund Sæther (Norway).