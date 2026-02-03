No plans for ICE immigration operations at Super Bowl, officials say

By Max A. Cherney

"There are no planned ICE or immigration enforcement operations that are scheduled around the Super Bowl or any of the Super Bowl related events," NFL head of security Cathy Lanier said at a press conference.

Federal law enforcement has a strict and specific purpose to support Super Bowl security, said Department of Homeland Security agent Jeffrey Brannigan, who is coordinating security efforts among the different agencies.

Planning for Super Bowl LX security began roughly 18 months ago and involves 35 federal, state and local agencies, Lanier said.

Officials expect about 1.3 million visitors for the Super Bowl and events surrounding it.

The NFL and various law enforcement agencies involved in Super Bowl security plan to use artificial intelligence to aid their efforts, Lanier said. Lanier declined to provide details about how the emerging technology would be deployed.

President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement policies have come under scrutiny after the killing of two U.S. citizens in Minnesota last month by federal agents, sparking protests across the U.S.

(Reporting by Max A. Cherney in San FranciscoEditing by Toby Davis)