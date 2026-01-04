Nelson Mandela Bay’s courts brace for high-profile criminal trials in 2026

The past year saw a steady stream of arrests, court appearances and investigations linked to corruption, organised crime and violent offences in Nelson Mandela Bay.

From senior municipal officials accused of fraud, to allegations of gun running across provincial borders and murder-for-profit schemes targeting the vulnerable, many of these cases remain unresolved.

As 2026 begins, several matters are entering crucial phases in the courts. Here is a snapshot of some of the most significant cases that will continue to be closely monitored in the months ahead.

Politicians in hot water

In September 2022, the Hawks carried out a series of arrests on charges of fraud and corruption linked to a project to build toilets in some of Nelson Mandela Bay’s poorest communities, which aimed to “de-densify” these areas at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. The alleged dodgy tender totalled R24-million.

At the centre of these allegations stood two major players: suspended city manager Noxolo Nqwazi and former housing director Mvuleni Mapu. Since their arrest they have been in and out of the dock alongside their co-accused, former ANC regional secretary Luyolo Nqakula, owner of HT Pelatona Projects Morne van der Linde, husband and wife Xolani and Nwabisa Masela, Port Alfred businesperson Nonpumezo Ngotsha, along with her company Thuthiko Logistics, as well as former DA councillors Mbulelo Manyathi, Trevor Louw and Neville Higgins.

Noxolo Nqwazi. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

They are expected to return to the Gqeberha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in February after the accused brought an application to be discharged, citing insufficient evidence to prove the charges against them.

In an unrelated matter, NMB deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk will return to the same court in May when he is scheduled to stand trial on charges of cyber fraud and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act, related to a legal bill of more than R550,000 that he racked up in 2022, which, according to the State, was done fraudulently.

Deputy Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk speaks to the media after his appearance in the Gqeberha Commercial Crimes Court for fraud and corruption on 21 February 2025. (Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Lulama Zenzile)

In the lead-up to his trial, Van Niekerk was also slapped with a fine after he was convicted of being in contempt of court for failing to appear before court and instead travelling to Germany for a political visit he claimed would “save lives”.

Guns for hire and murder of money

Ayabulela Busakwe was arrested for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of Kariega businesswoman Theresa Minnie in August, and it shocked the NMB community when he was later linked to the July murder of prosecutor Tracy Brown outside her Young Park home.

An emotional service was held for Gqeberha prosecutor Tracy Brown at the city’s Feather Market Centre. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

He is expected to return to the Kariega Magistrates’ Court alongside his kidnapping co-accused, Andile Mathumbu, soon after the matter was postponed for further investigation.

Meanwhile, he will return to court in Gqeberha for Brown’s murder in March, where he will appear alongside his alleged accomplices, Simthembile Xungu and Thamsanqa Mthembu.

Ayabulela Busakwe (left) and Simthembile Xungu will remain behind bars until the start of the trial. (Photo: Riaan Marais)

Drawing even more attention to NMB’s perceived reputation for harbouring hitmen, the Eastern Cape police’s Murder for Money task team arrested what they believe to be an organised syndicate killing off people to profit from fraudulent funeral policies.

While the task team is investigating upwards of 50 murders, each linked to a string of funeral policy payouts, one of their cases is expected to return to the Gqeberha High Court mid-2026.

Siyabulela Mbane, husband and wife Ntobeko and Xolelwa Gqirana Msome, and Unathi Peter, have been linked to the murders of nine people and 29 fraudulent funeral policies taken out on the victims.

From left: Siyabulela Mbane, Ntobeka Msome, Xolelwa Msome and Unathi Peter face at least 10 murder charges and more than 30 charges of fraud totalling more than R3-million. (Photo: Algoa FM)

At the same time, in the sleepy town of Nxuba, Nomonde Christmas faces 34 charges of fraud related to dodgy funeral policy claims.

While she has not been linked to any murders, she allegedly provided false information to register the policies and to later claim the payouts after the subjects of the coverage died.

Besides the 34 charges, the police are investigating more than 110 additional policies for possible fraud linked to Christmas.

Gun dealer drama

On 15 April, firearms dealer Karen Webb is expected to make her first appearance in the Gqeberha High Court for the start of her trial.

She faces a laundry list of charges including murder, theft and fraud under the Firearms Control Act pertaining to the unauthorised transport of weapons, failure to report the loss or theft of weapons, unauthorised production of ammunition and providing firearms training while uncertified to do so.

After more than 18 months behind bars and several attempts at bail, Gqeberha firearms dealer Karen Webb was released from custody at the Gqeberha Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. She was granted R10,000 bail, as well as R1,000 bail in an unrelated matter. (Photo: Riaan Marais)

The State’s main allegation against Webb is that she took another dealer’s guns, which were stored at her business premises, and sold them to criminal elements across the country.

Daily Maverick will also be keeping a close eye on the ongoing inquest into the murders of the Cradock Four – political activists who died at the hands of the apartheid-era Security Police in 1985.

Police Captain Moegammed Jones and witness Gcobani Zonke, the brother-in-law of Sicelo Mhlauli, detail what they can remember about the search for the men, on 4 June 2025. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

This is the third inquest into the deaths of Fort Calata, Sicelo Mhlauli, Sparrow Mkonto and Matthew Goniwe, who were detained at a roadblock while travelling between Gqeberha and Nxuba (then Cradock) on 27 June 1985, and ultimately murdered as they were perceived as threats to the previous regime.

The inquest is set to continue in the Gqeberha High Court on 23 March. DM