NASA considers rare early ISS crew return due to astronaut’s medical issue

A NASA spokeswoman said the astronaut, who she did not identify out of medical privacy, was in a stable condition on the orbiting laboratory.

"Safely conducting our missions is our highest priority, and we are actively evaluating all options, including the possibility of an earlier end to Crew-11’s mission," the spokeswoman said in a statement on Wednesday night.

Returning the four-person Crew-11 crew would be a rare consequence of a medical issue aboard the ISS, where astronauts typically live in six to eight-month rotations with access to basic medical equipment and medications for some types of emergencies.

(Reporting by Joey Roulette; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Stephen Coates)