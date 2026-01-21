More than 600 people left homeless after fire tears through Masiphumelele

A fire tore through homes in Masiphumelele, Cape Town, on Tuesday afternoon, 20 January 2026, leaving more than 600 people homeless.

The community erupted in chaos after the fire broke out. Many people jumped on the roofs of shacks to pass buckets of water to try to contain the fire.

When GroundUp arrived at 8.20pm, the fire had been contained and people were already sorting through what remained of their burnt belongings. Many were carrying bags of clothes or lugging what furniture they could salvage through the narrow pathways.

Resident Lubabalo Vellem said he was at work when he saw the fire on social media. He jumped on a train immediately, but by the time he arrived he had lost everything.

The aftermath of the fire in Masiphumelele. Strong winds fuelled the flames, destroying many homes and affecting numerous lives. (Photo: Brighton Gunner Zulu / Facebook)

Gift of the Givers stepped in to help after community leaders alerted the organisation to the fire. (Photo: Gift of the Givers)

Gift of the Givers teams will be on site to provide immediate humanitarian assistance, including hot meals and bottled water, with further aid to follow as the number of affected residents is confirmed. (Photo: Gift of the Givers)



In 2015, a fire in Masiphumelele affected more than a thousand people . Vellem said he also lost his home and belongings in that fire. He had spent the last few years recouping his losses, only to lose everything again.

A teenager and her sister were among the people who gathered near the fire engines last night.

“We don’t even have clothes to wear. We are homeless now.”

She said she had watched as the wind blew the fire towards their houses.

“We’re so sad,” she said. Her family spent the night at her aunt’s house down the street.

About 40 fire fighters and three helicopters were dispatched to fight the blaze. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

According to Jermaine Carelse from the Fire and Rescue Services, about 40 firefighters and three helicopters were dispatched to fight the blaze. The fire was contained after 7pm. No serious injuries or fatalities were reported.

Candice Thomas, the spokesperson for Living Hope, which is assisting fire victims, estimated that more than 600 people had been affected and more than 100 homes gutted.

A firefighter walks through the debris after the blaze was contained. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

The site will be cleared on Wednesday. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

She said many people had lost everything. She asked for help from the public with essential items such as hygiene products, clothing, bedding, cooking equipment and dry goods. Donations can be dropped off at Living Hope in Kommetjie Main Road.

The Western Cape has been hit by devastating residential and veld fires over the last month. These include fires in Khayelitsha and Dunoon and large wildfires in Cederberg and Franschhoek .

Teams are currently on the ground in Masiphumelele to assist families and assess the full extent of the damage. DM