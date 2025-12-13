Mashawana’s ‘political connections’; the NDPP contender to watch; and summer reads to unwind

Inside Collen Mashawana’s ‘political connections’

By Pieter-Louis Myburgh. Collen Mashawana, the 'philanthropreneur' at the heart of Daily Maverick's investigative series on the Independent Development Trust, frequently mingled with top politicians. Were these innocent encounters, or do the optics betray hints of something more ominous?

Hermione Cronje, the NDPP candidate who could reform the NPA — but don’t bet on her cracking the nod

By Rebecca Davis. If anyone is capable of turning around the National Prosecuting Agency, it might just be advocate Hermione Cronje — which is why her appointment may be too much to hope for.

Kingmakers, knives and numbers: The vote that could hand KZN to Zuma’s MK party

By Greg Ardé. You couldn't make this up if you tried: the biggest story that may or may not play out in KwaZulu-Natal – the MK party's shot at taking the province.

Why South Africa is ending the 90-day visa exemption for Palestinians

By Rebecca Davis. South Africa has established itself internationally as a staunch friend of the Palestinian people. So why is the Department of Home Affairs scrapping its visa exemption for Palestinians?

Joburg opens 37 pools for festive season — here’s the full list

By Yvonne Grimbeek. The Joburg municipality has opened 37 municipal pools for residents to enjoy this festive season, with plans for seven more before March. Here's the full list, brought to you by Our City News, your service in city accountability.

New data points to solutions for SA’s child literacy woes

By Laura Grant. New research has highlighted both the depth of the problem with child literacy in South African schools – and pathways to solutions.

Better data, same emergency — the forest elephant crisis continues

By Adam Cruise. A new report shows an increase in estimated forest elephant numbers, but this is a function of better surveying, and the species remains critically endangered.

Investment bankers step in to tackle N3 freight congestion

By Lindsey Schutters. South Africa is finally waking up to the rail revolution at an industrial scale, and doing road-to-rail swaps on the Great Escarpment makes so much sense it even lured investment bankers to the Midlands.

This festive season, join us in fighting child malnutrition in Nelson Mandela Bay

By Estelle Ellis. Daily Maverick and SA Harvest have launched their third annual festive season campaign to combat hunger in the Eastern Cape. This year's focus is on supporting three holiday programmes. These initiatives are crucial for keeping children safe and fed during the school break, especially since the regular school nutrition programme is suspended for the year.

Summer reads to ease you into the holidays

By Joy Watson. Daily Maverick's book editor-at-large, Joy Watson, shares a selection of stories to slip into as the holidays approach.

Roast leg of lamb with garlic, oregano and lemon

By Tony Jackman. A roast leg of lamb holds a special place in my family kitchen, very often redolent of garlic and a single herb. Often that herb was rosemary, but on a recent visit to my family in Cape Town, Grandad Tones made it with oregano instead.