Malaysia bans most pork imports from Spain due to swine fever outbreak

The ban excludes retort products, the department said in a statement.

The virus was first detected late last month in wild boars in an area near Barcelona, and more cases have since been found.

The department said Spanish pork products may still be considered for import if the consignments are accompanied by a veterinary health certificate issued by Spanish authorities on or before November 28 saying the date of slaughter was before November 14 and the date of processing was before November 28.

(Reporting by Ashley Tang; Editing by John Mair)