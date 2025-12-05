Daily Maverick
Malaysia bans most pork imports from Spain due to swine fever outbreak

Malaysia has banned most imports of pork and pork products from Spain with immediate effect following an outbreak of African swine fever there, the Veterinary Services Department said on Friday.

Malaysia bans most pork imports from Spain due to swine fever outbreak A luminous traffic sign warns (in Catalan) about the outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) in the surroundings of Cerdanyola del Valles, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 03 December 2025. With at least nine wild boars already confirmed dead from the infection, the UME aims to prevent the highly resistant pathogen from leaving the perimeter and spreading to other areas, such as pig farms. EPA/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA
5 Dec 2025
The ban excludes retort products, the department said in a statement.

The virus was first detected late last month in wild boars in an area near Barcelona, and more cases have since been found.

The department said Spanish pork products may still be considered for import if the consignments are accompanied by a veterinary health certificate issued by Spanish authorities on or before November 28 saying the date of slaughter was before November 14 and the date of processing was before November 28.

(Reporting by Ashley Tang; Editing by John Mair)

