Makhanda prison warden appears in court over alleged plan to kill Waainek Correctional Centre boss

An intelligence-driven Eastern Cape operation led to the police’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, the Hawks, uncovering an alleged sinister murder plot where a correctional services officer was accused of planning the assassination of two superior officials.

The accused, Sive Stemele, 47, a prison warden at the Waainek Correctional Centre in Makhanda, made his first appearance in the town’s magistrates’ court on Monday.

He faces two charges of conspiracy to commit murder and will return to the dock next week for formal bail proceedings to get under way.

The alleged murder plot came to light last week when police in East London received information that the head of the Waainek Correctional Centre, Velile Mayekiso, and a unit manager at the same facility, Simo Ndyoko, were being targeted for murder.

“The Hawks received classified intelligence from provincial counter-intelligence relating to credible, imminent and targeted threats against senior management officials at Waainek,” Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.

“Given the seriousness of the intelligence and the potential implications for institutional stability, public safety and the rule of law, the matter was prioritised for immediate investigation, hence it was handed over to the Hawks for a probe.”

‘Detailed discussions’ with inmates

Working closely with the East London Serious Corruption Investigation Unit, the Hawks’ investigation uncovered evidence indicating that a prison official had allegedly been unlawfully communicating with inmates via WhatsApp.

According to Mhlakuvana, Stemele was orchestrating the plot, allegedly exchanging messages with inmates wherein “detailed discussions” were conducted on how the two senior officials were to be assassinated.

“The investigation established that the suspect allegedly went beyond the articulation of threats and engaged in active planning and facilitation, including attempts to recruit hitmen, and negotiations concerning financial remuneration estimated at R50,000 per target,” Mhlakuvana said.

With the evidence at hand, a warrant of arrest was issued for Stemele, who was believed to be living on the prison grounds. He was arrested on Friday, 6 February, shortly after 6pm.

According to the limited information in the preliminary charge sheet before the court, while the information came to light last week, the accused had already set the plan in motion on 24 January.

At this stage, the motive is unknown, and it is unclear if the accused acted on his own or whether he was part of a larger group allegedly orchestrating the murders. The names of the inmates allegedly approached to execute the plan have not been released either.

Mhlakuvana said that only Stemele had been arrested at this stage, but more information would come to light as the investigation unfolded.

He will remain in custody until his next court appearance on 16 February. DM