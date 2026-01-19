Daily Maverick
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes northwestern Kashmir, EMSC says

An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck northwestern Kashmir in Pakistan on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.

Fire pot (traditional Kangri) sellers walk amid fog on a cold morning in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 17 January 2026. Kashmir remains in the grip of Chillai Kalan, the harshest phase of winter, marked by cold and dry weather. EPA/FAROOQ KHAN
By Reuters
19 Jan 2026
The quake was at a depth of 35 km (21.75 miles), the EMSC said.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

