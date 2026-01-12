Lekker Brekker Monday: Scrambled eggs, air fryer style

The obvious problem when scrambling eggs in an air fryer is that you cannot stand over the pan, as it were, and scramble them with a spatula, wooden spoon or fork.

Fork? That’s actually the best weapon for scrambling eggs in butter in a pan, for my money – if it’s a small amount, that is. A single portion of scrambled eggs – by which I mean three eggs, not two – is to stir them vigorously with a fork as soon as the butter has melted. You pour the beaten eggs in while already stirring, and within barely a minute the eggs are perfect and ready to serve.

So, yes, that is my preferred way to make scrambled eggs, but operating without a hob, temporarily, means having to find out how to achieve certain things in an air fryer. And these couldn’t have been more perfect.

An air fryer requires you to put the beaten eggs in butter that has already melted, add the eggs and, of course, put them in the machine and turn it on.

The technique I figured out through trial and error is simple:

Add the butter to an oven dish (that fits your machine), and heat it in the air fryer until it melts.

Remove the dish and add the beaten eggs, and immediately return it to the machine.

Switch the machine on to 180°C and cook for 2 minutes.

Remove and stir.

Repeat for 2 minutes at a time, until the eggs are done.

Et voilà!

Tony’s air fryer scrambled eggs

(Per 2 servings)

Ingredients

6 eggs (yes, 2 per serving)

3 Tbsp butter

Salt and black pepper to taste

No milk! (Milk is the ruin of good scrambled eggs.)

A herb garnish

Method

Whisk the eggs with the salt and black pepper.

Add 3 Tbsp butter to an oven dish and put it in the air fryer for 2 or 3 minutes or until the butter melts.

Pour the beaten eggs into the melted butter, and put the dish back in the machine.

Turn it on to 180°C and cook for 2 minutes.

Remove and stir.

Return it to the machine for another 2 minutes. Remove and stir.

I actually cooked eight eggs at once, and it was ready in 8 minutes. The final stir brought everything together, leaving it nice and “creamy” – that is, just a little bit runny or wet. Eggs continue to cook off the heat so any more would spoil them.

Some more salt and pepper sprinkled over, a slice or two of buttered toast, and breakfast is ready. Garnish with something green, such as a frond of fennel. DM

Tony Jackman is twice winner of the Galliova Food Writer of the Year award.