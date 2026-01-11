Kruger National Park evacuates camps as severe weather warnings hit Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KZN

The Kruger National Park has moved to safeguard guests and staff by evacuating several camps in Limpopo after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a Level 6 severe weather warning for the province, effective from Sunday, 11 January, to Monday, 12 January 2026.

The precautionary evacuation affects Shingwedzi, Sirheni and Bateleur camps, which are considered vulnerable to flooding owing to their location in the northern region of the park.

Kruger National Park spokesperson Reynold Thakhuli confirmed that the move was purely preventative. “There are no injuries, no fatalities. We are simply being proactive in terms of moving people from low-lying camps, as well as warning them that some low water bridges might be affected. We are moving some of these guests from low-lying camps, bush camps and some of the camping sites, particularly in the affected camps,” Thakhuli told Daily Maverick.

In a statement issued on Saturday, 10 January, Thakhuli confirmed that the evacuations were intended to avoid potential difficulties should flooding occur. Guests at Balule and Pafuri camps have been given the option to remain, because these areas are not considered at risk.

Guests and staff at the bush camps of Talamati, Biyamiti and Roodewaal are being relocated to Satara and Lower Sabie rest camps, which remain accessible via Tshokwane. Thakhuli added that contingency plans are in place for travellers flying in and out of Skukuza Airport, with access to be managed through the Shalati Railway Station. All concession operators, he said, are part of the park’s Disaster Management Committee.

After initially issuing an Orange Level 5 warning, SAWS escalated this to an Orange Level 6 warning for severe thunderstorms expected over the Lowveld and escarpment areas of both Mpumalanga and Limpopo. Anticipated impacts include flooding that could damage infrastructure and settlements, as well as pose a threat to life.

Anyone who needs to cancel or reschedule their Kruger National Park bookings should contact the central reservations line on 012 428 9111 during working hours.

KZN braces for heavy rain

KwaZulu-Natal is also on high alert after SAWS issued an Orange Level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms, with a medium likelihood of heavy rainfall leading to flooding, damaging winds, hail and excessive lightning.

The KZN MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Thulasizwe Buthelezi, has established a Joint Operations Centre (JOC) to manage the anticipated Level 4 and Level 5 weather threats. With rainfall expected to exceed 100mm in some concentrated areas, the JOC will coordinate all disaster management responses.

The JOC brings together provincial disaster management teams, emergency services and state agencies, including Eskom, Sanral and municipal disaster management heads, intending to ensure a coordinated and rapid response to any incidents.

Several areas, including Abaqulusi, Jozini, Mtubatuba, Big Five Hlabisa, Nongoma, uMhlathuze, and uPhongolo are on high alert.

A road at Manaba beach in Margate in southern KwaZulu-Natal following heavy rains last month.

(Photo: Traffic 24 KZN / X)



“We are currently at the peak of our rainy season, and our catchments are already under pressure. The establishment of the JOC is a proactive measure to ensure that we are not just reacting to the weather but staying ahead of it,” Buthelezi said.

Just over a year ago, in December 2025, deadly storms resulted in the loss of several lives across the province.

“I have placed our disaster management teams on high alert, and they are already conducting close-range monitoring of areas historically prone to flooding and infrastructure damage,” Buthelezi said. DM