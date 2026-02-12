Daily Maverick
Kremlin confirms that Russia has blocked WhatsApp

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 06 February 2026. EPA/VYACHESLAV PROKOFYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 06 February 2026. EPA/VYACHESLAV PROKOFYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT
Reuters
By Reuters
12 Feb 2026
The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia has blocked Meta's META.O WhatsApp messaging service and suggested that people use MAX, a new state-backed platform, instead.

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Felix Light; editing by Mark Trevelyan)

