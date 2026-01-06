KLM scraps 300 flights on Tuesday due to snow in Amsterdam

Snow and ice have already caused hundreds of cancellations every day since Friday at Schiphol, one of Europe's busiest hubs.
(Reporting by Bart Meijer)
AMSTERDAM, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Dutch airline KLM expects to cancel at least 300 flights at Amsterdam Schiphol airport on Tuesday as problems caused by a cold spell and snowfall continue, a spokesperson for the Dutch arm of airline group Air France KLM AIRF.PA said on Monday.
