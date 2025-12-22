Kaalfontein wetland under pressure as housing needs collide with environmental protection

The rapid expansion of informal housing around Kaalfontein, a vital natural spring on the Witwatersrand and a key source of the Hennops River, highlights a growing urban dilemma: how to provide safe, well-located low-cost housing close to places of work without destroying fragile natural systems.
As housing demand has intensified, construction rubble, waste and infilling have been used to raise wetland ground so homes can be built closer to the stream. This has reduced what was once an extensive peat wetland to a narrow, degraded channel, with settlements pushed into flood-prone areas where erosion and flooding risks are highest.
The Kaalspruit, fed by the spring, is now among the most polluted rivers in the country. Plastic, sewage and household waste flow downstream into the already stressed Hartbeespoort Dam. With little access to formal municipal services, wastewater often drains directly into the stream, exposing residents to serious health risks and accelerating environmental damage. Unmanaged runoff and erosion further degrade water quality and biodiversity.
Environmental groups, including Fresh.ngo (Fountain Rivers Earth Sanctuary Hennops) and Envirocare in Tembisa, have carried out clean-ups, tree planting, installing litter traps and reported illegal dumping for years. Despite directives issued since 2018, the Gauteng Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment confirmed that illegal dumping and infilling have continued, leading to the City of Johannesburg being referred for criminal investigation in 2022.
Just a short distance away, a contrasting wetland at the source of the Olifantsfontein stream remains largely intact. Clean water, functioning reed beds and safe public use show what is possible when natural systems are protected.
Kaalfontein’s decline underscores the urgent need for urban planning that delivers dignified, well-located housing while safeguarding wetlands that provide ecological, health and community benefits. DM