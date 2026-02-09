Joburg’s water woes deepen as workers dispute bonus payments

Joburg’s water issues are set to deepen as a dispute between workers and embattled municipal entity Johannesburg Water could slow down repair work during a water crisis exacerbated by high demand and a multisystem failure.

Workers were locked in discussions with management on Monday, 9 February, over the payment of bonuses. The action was organised by the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu).

Lebogang Ndawo, Samwu’s regional chairperson, said the dispute stemmed from Joburg Water switching to paying bonuses based on discretion rather than workers’ performance.

“The employer has deducted five basis points from the scoring that members got … which meant they would then receive a lesser amount than the money they’ve seen when they were doing performance reviews with their line managers,” he explained.

“So the basis is that they want that money to be paid for the performance they did as they met that target. It is now felt that the employer is trying to mitigate or reduce costs by taking that money.”

Ndawo insisted that the dispute was not a strike, as employees were still working in line with the Labour Relations Act, which requires that those involved in essential services continue to perform a minimum service during disputes to prevent the service from ceasing altogether.

This was confirmed by Thobani Nkosi, Samwu’s regional secretary.

“It’s not a strike, it’s not a go-slow. Employees went to their employer to submit their grievances and dissatisfaction on how the performance bonus was paid,” he said.

‘Effective shutdown’

However, the dispute has had a knock-on effect, affecting repair work across the city. Daily Maverick contacted Joburg Water earlier for an update on reservoirs affected by the recent multisystem failure, including Hurst Hill 2, and was informed that updates were not available as the dispute had slowed down repair work.

The Democratic Alliance has condemned Samwu’s action, referring to it as an “effective shutdown”.

“This reckless go-slow is deepening an already severe water crisis, with many communities enduring outages for more than two weeks. Johannesburg cannot be allowed to collapse under failed leadership — residents deserve urgent intervention, accountability, and water now,” said the DA’s Johannesburg caucus leader, Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku.

The dispute comes in the midst of a prolonged water crisis, which has seen residents in parts of Johannesburg without reliable water for days or even weeks. Most recently, Midrand residents protested after the area was left without water for seven days, while Melville and Selby have lacked consistent water supplies for weeks.

Water system ‘significantly strained’

Several water systems across the city remain severely constrained due to planned structural repair work and high demand. Further compounding the issue is that the supply of water to Gauteng is set to be reduced.

On Saturday, 7 February, Rand Water warned that persistently high water usage in Gauteng, particularly in Johannesburg and Tshwane, was placing “significant strain” on the overall water supply network and contributing to outages in other areas.

“Rand Water, after engaging with high water-consuming municipalities, will be reducing water supply to these areas to restore water supply in affected areas to stabilise the entire bulk water supply system.”

Joburg Water confirmed on 9 February that several reservoirs remained constrained due to increased demand and poor incoming supply, including the Alexander Park Reservoir, Berea Reservoir, Crown Gardens Reservoir and Crown Gardens Tower, resulting in no water in the supply zones.

“Overall, demand in the Johannesburg Water system exceeds available capacity, which may slow system recovery,” it said in a statement on its X account.

Daily Maverick contacted Joburg Water for comment and will update the story once a response is received. DM