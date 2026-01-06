Daily Maverick
Israel reports bird flu outbreak on farm in north, WOAH says

Israel reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu on a farm in the north of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Tuesday.

A warning sign at the edge of a H5N1 avian influenza 3km protection zone near Wem, Shropshire, Britain, 04 February 2025. EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN
6 Jan 2026
The outbreak, the first in a year in Israel, was detected in a flock of 2,000 ducks in the village of Sde Yaakov, causing the death of 90 birds, the Paris-based WOAH said, citing a report from the Israeli authorities. The remaining birds were subsequently culled as a precaution.

The spread of avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has raised concerns among governments and the poultry industry after it ravaged flocks around the world in recent years, disrupting supply, fuelling higher food prices and raising the risk of human transmission.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and Susan Fenton)

