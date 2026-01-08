Iran, Russia and China sail into Simon's Town as Exercise Will for Peace kicks off
The SA Navy will join warships from China, Russia and Iran in practising maritime safety and protection operations.
Two Iranian navy vessels, the 240m IRIS Shahid Mahdav and a corvette named Naghdi, off Simon’s Town before the BRICS-Plus naval Exercise Will for Peace begins on Friday, 9 January. (Photo: Brenton Geach)
Warships from China, Russia and Iran have begun arriving in False Bay for the joint naval exercise Will for Peace, which South Africa is hosting from 9-16 January.
A Chinese destroyer and replenishment ship and an Iranian corvette, a forward base ship and an expeditionary base ship had already arrived by Thursday.
A Russian corvette and supply ship were expected to arrive on Friday. China is leading what has been billed as a “BRICS-Plus” exercise, though that is not official and not all 10 of the BRICS-Plus countries seem to be participating.
The Democratic Alliance has protested that conducting military exercises with these three countries undermines South Africa’s supposed non-aligned global posture and that BRICS is not supposed to have a defence function.