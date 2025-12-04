Daily Maverick
THE READINESS REPORT

Inside the B20 breakthrough: Redi Tlhabi Talks to Cas Coovadia

Redi Tlhabi sits down with B20 Sherpa Cas Coovadia to unpack the summit’s strong outcome, the real barriers to mobilising capital for a just transition, and what it will take to unlock investment in emerging markets. They also tackle the political fallout from the US boycott of South Africa, and what it actually signals for global cooperation.

Inside the B20 breakthrough: Redi Tlhabi Talks to Cas Coovadia
Redi Tlhabi
By Redi Tlhabi
4 Dec 2025
Hosted by: Redi Tlhabi
Guest: Cas Coovadia
Produced by: Emilie Gambade & Joel Seboa
Original Theme Music & Design by: Bernard Kotze

