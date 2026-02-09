Daily Maverick
Indonesia's Prabowo invited to US for Trump Board of Peace meeting, eyes trade deal signing

JAKARTA, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has been invited to the United States on February 19 to attend a meeting about President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, an official said on Monday.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto arrives to meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 20 January 2026. EPA/TOLGA AKMEN Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto arrives to meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 20 January 2026. EPA/TOLGA AKMEN
By Reuters
9 Feb 2026
Indonesia also hoped to sign a trade deal with Trump during the trip, Presidential spokesperson Prasetyo Hadi said

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman, Ananda Teresia; Editing by Martin Petty)

