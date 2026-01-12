Daily Maverick
Maverick Life

PHOTO ESSAY

In pictures – The 83rd Annual Golden Globes Awards

Red carpet arrivals and late-night celebrations frame the mood and moments of the 83rd Golden Globe Awards.


Derek Hough attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
Daily Maverick Photo Team
By Daily Maverick Photo Team
12 Jan 2026
Annual Golden Globe Awards
Chase Infiniti attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
Annual Golden Globe Awards
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
Annual Golden Globe Awards
Miley Cyrus attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Annual Golden Globe Awards
(L-R) Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Annual Golden Globe Awards
(L-R) Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons attend the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Annual Golden Globe Awards
Timothée Chalamet attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Annual Golden Globe Awards
Jennifer Lopez attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
Jennifer Lopez attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
Ariana Grande attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
(L-R) Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown attend the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
Amanda Seyfried attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
Diego Luna attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
Jean Smart attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
Zoey Deutch attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
Nikki Glaser attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
Jennifer Garner attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
Ayo Edebiri attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
Audrey Nuna attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
Chase Sui Wonders attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
Olandria Carthen attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
Annual Golden Globe Awards
Emily Blunt, hair detail, attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
Annual Golden Globe Awards
Jenna Ortega attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
Annual Golden Globe Awards
Lalisa Manobal attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
Annual Golden Globe Awards
Wunmi Mosaku attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
Annual Golden Globe Awards
Laufey attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Annual Golden Globe Awards
Maura Higgins attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
Annual Golden Globe Awards
Jennifer Lawrence attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Annual Golden Globe Awards
Hailee Steinfeld attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Annual Golden Globe Awards
Elle Fanning attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
Annual Golden Globe Awards
Selena Gomez attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
Annual Golden Globe Awards
Annual Golden Globe Awards
83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
(L-R) Owen Cooper, Erin Doherty, Hannah Walters, Stephen Graham and Ashley Walters, winners of the Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television Award for "Adolescence," pose in the press room during the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
(L-R) Sara Murphy, Teyana Taylor, Paul Thomas Anderson and Chase Infiniti, winners of the Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy Award for "One Battle After Another" pose in the press room during the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Annual Golden Globe Awards
83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
Amy Poehler, winner of the Best Podcast Award for "Good Hang with Amy Poehler" poses in the press room during the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
(L-R) Frida Perez, Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen, Peter Huyck, Chase Sui Wonders, Alex Gregory and James Weaver, winners of the Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy Award for "The Studio" pose in the press room during the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
Teyana Taylor, winner of the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for "One Battle After Another," poses in the press room during the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

