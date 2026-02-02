In Pictures: Teyana Taylor, Bad Bunny, Trevor Noah and the 68th Grammy Awards

(L-R) Jelly Roll and Trevor Noah attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Karol G attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (L-R) Malice, Pusha T and Pharrell Williams attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (L-R) Corinne Foxx, Jamie Foxx, and Anelise Foxx attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (L-R) Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Rickey Thompson attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Doechii attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Tyla attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (L-R) Audrey Nuna, EJAE, and Rei Ami attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Billie Eilish attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Olivia Dean attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (L-R) Yoonchae, Megan, Lara Raj, Manon, Sophia, and Daniela of Katseye attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Kendra G attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Addison Rae attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Sombr attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Sabrina Carpenter attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Ayra Starr attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Ari Lennox attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) MNEK attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Tallia Storm attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) FKA twigs attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (L-R) Bilal and Rapsody attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Harry Styles attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Charli xcx attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Chinchilla attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Jon Batiste attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (L-R) Queen Latifah, Q-Tip, and Kendrick Lamar attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Lola Young attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Tate McRae attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (L-R) Kristy Scott, Keith Lee and Ronni Lee attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (L-R) Sabrina Carpenter and Gayle King attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Queen Latifah attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Kecia Gayle attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Bleona attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Halle Bailey attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Lady Gaga attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (L-R) Rosé and Bruno Mars perform onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Ruchaun Akers attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Kesha attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage) Heidi Klum attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (L-R) Kingston Callaway and CeeLo Green attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (L-R) Kelly Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, and Jack Osbourne attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Bad Bunny poses with the Album of the Year, Best Música Urbana Album, and Best Global Music Performance Awards during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (L-R) Trevor Noah and Gayle King attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage). DM



