PHOTO ESSAY

In Pictures: At the Westminster Dog Show, a doberman named Penny takes top honours

The 2026 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show wrapped up this week, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, after several days of competition.

Photo Essay-Westminster Dog Show Iron Man the All American Dog competes during the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Masters Agility Championship Finals the at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on January 31, 2026 in New York City. (Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)
Daily Maverick Photo Team
By Daily Maverick Photo Team
4 Feb 2026
Penny the Doberman Pinscher poses for photos after winning the Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden on February 03, 2026 in New York City. More than 3,000 dogs from all 50 states competed in the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. The breeds were divided into seven groups: hound, toy, non-sporting, herding, sporting, working and terrier, with one winner from each group competing for Best in Show. (Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
A performer and his dog perform during the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Junior Showmanship, Group Judging (Sporting, Working, Terrier) + Best In Show at Madison Square Garden on February 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)
A dog performs during the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Junior Showmanship, Group Judging (Sporting, Working, Terrier) + Best In Show at Madison Square Garden on February 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)
Dogs compete during the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Group Judging (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, Herding) & Westminster Legends Presentation at Madison Square Garden on February 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)
A white Standard Poodle named Dylan has his feet trimmed in a grooming area at the Jacob Javits Convention Center during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, which is celebrating its 150th year on February 02, 2026, in New York City. The second-oldest continuously held sporting event after only the Kentucky Derby, the annual show features over 3,000 dogs from 200 different breeds and includes contestants from all 50 states and concludes Tuesday night. (Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
A dog has its paws trimmed in a grooming area at the Jacob Javits Convention Center during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, which is celebrating its 150th year on February 02, 2026, in New York City. The second-oldest continuously held sporting event after only the Kentucky Derby, the annual show features over 3,000 dogs from 200 different breeds and includes contestants from all 50 states and concludes Tuesday night. (Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Gabby the Papillon during the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Masters Agility Championship Finals the at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on January 31, 2026 in New York City. (Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)
Cookie, a Maltese, is groomed at the Jacob Javits Convention Center during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, which is celebrating its 150th year on February 02, 2026, in New York City. The second-oldest continuously held sporting event after only the Kentucky Derby, the annual show features over 3,000 dogs from 200 different breeds and includes contestants from all 50 states and concludes Tuesday night. (Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
A Portuguese Podengo, kisses a groomer at the Jacob Javits Convention Center during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, which is celebrating its 150th year on February 02, 2026, in New York City. The second-oldest continuously held sporting event after only the Kentucky Derby, the annual show features over 3,000 dogs from 200 different breeds and includes contestants from all 50 states and concludes Tuesday night. (Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
A dog performs during the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Junior Showmanship, Group Judging (Sporting, Working, Terrier) + Best In Show at Madison Square Garden on February 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)
A performer and his dog perform during the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Junior Showmanship, Group Judging (Sporting, Working, Terrier) + Best In Show at Madison Square Garden on February 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)
A dog prepares backstage during the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Group Judging (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, Herding) & Westminster Legends Presentation at Madison Square Garden on February 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)
Comet, a Shih Tzu, 4th place winner of Toy Group, prepares backstage during the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Group Judging (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, Herding) & Westminster Legends Presentation at Madison Square Garden on February 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)
A Keeshond prepares backstage during the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Group Judging (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, Herding) & Westminster Legends Presentation at Madison Square Garden on February 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)
Bichons are groomed at the Jacob Javits Convention Center during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, which is celebrating its 150th year on February 02, 2026, in New York City. The second-oldest continuously held sporting event after only the Kentucky Derby, the annual show features over 3,000 dogs from 200 different breeds and includes contestants from all 50 states, and concludes Tuesday night. (Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
A dog prepares backstage during the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Group Judging (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, Herding) & Westminster Legends Presentation at Madison Square Garden on February 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)
Comet, a Shih Tzu, 4th place winner of Toy Group, competes during the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Group Judging (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, Herding) & Westminster Legends Presentation at Madison Square Garden on February 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)
Dogs prepare backstage during the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Group Judging (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, Herding) & Westminster Legends Presentation at Madison Square Garden on February 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)
A Parti Color American Cocker Spaniel competes during the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Junior Showmanship, Group Judging (Sporting, Working, Terrier) + Best In Show at Madison Square Garden on February 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)
Goober, the Sussex Spaniel, competes during the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Junior Showmanship, Group Judging (Sporting, Working, Terrier) + Best In Show at Madison Square Garden on February 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)
A dog prepares backstage during the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Junior Showmanship, Group Judging (Sporting, Working, Terrier) + Best In Show at Madison Square Garden on February 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)
Graham, an Old English Sheepdog, 1st place winner of Hearding Group, competes during the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Group Judging (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, Herding) & Westminster Legends Presentation at Madison Square Garden on February 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)
A dog prepares backstage during the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Junior Showmanship, Group Judging (Sporting, Working, Terrier) + Best In Show at Madison Square Garden on February 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)
A Bedlington Terrier competes during the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Junior Showmanship, Group Judging (Sporting, Working, Terrier) + Best In Show at Madison Square Garden on February 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)
Cookie, the Maltese, 1st place winner of Toy Group, competes during the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Junior Showmanship, Group Judging (Sporting, Working, Terrier) + Best In Show at Madison Square Garden on February 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club). DM

