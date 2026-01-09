Honduras opposition party condemns attack on lawmaker as election tensions simmer

By Martin Valladares

The conservative National Party alleged the device was thrown by members of the ruling Liberty and Refoundation Party (Libre), and said the blast detonated "centimeters" from Lopez, wounding her.

A representative for the Libre Party did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Video verified by Reuters showed the lawmaker seated, with a white button-down shirt pulled away to reveal stripes of blood and apparent bruising on her back.

The incident comes amid political mistrust after the November 30 vote, in which centrist Salvador Nasralla has appealed to the Electoral Justice Tribunal seeking recounts in multiple departments after the electoral authority declared National Party candidate Nasry Asfura the winner by less than 1% of the vote.

Both were seeking to unseat the leftist Libre Party of President Xiomara Castro, whose candidate Rixi Moncada trailed in third in the elections.

Asfura is due to take office on January 27.

