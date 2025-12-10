Hawks investigate ‘theft’ of 98 rhino horns

The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit has launched an intensive, coordinated operation after a case of “armed robbery and theft of 98 rhino horns” at a Hartbeesfontein game farm was opened. The complainant claimed the horns were stolen this week.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula, spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, “the complainant alleged he was robbed of 98 rhino horns, R50,000 cash and two cellphones in the early hours of Monday, 8 December 2025 at a game farm near Hartbeesfontein”.

Pressed to confirm whether the Vietnamese-owned game farm, Voi Lodge, was the focus of the investigation, and whether arrests were imminent, Mathebula was tight-lipped:

“I cannot confirm that. Our investigation is at a sensitive stage. We will, therefore, make no further comment. I will give an update as and when we have made an arrest(s).”

On Nov. 8, 2025, Singapore Airlines handling staff received four pieces of cargo from South Africa that were booked on a flight bound for Vientiane, the Lao People’s Democratic Republic. The consignment was flagged after a cargo handler noticed a foul odour. An inspection revealed that their contents were inconsistent with the declared contents of "Furniture Fittings".

(Photo: NParks)

The foul odour emanating from the cargo revealed the skeletal remains of lions and tigers bones and skulls, destined for the consumer trade in Laos and Vietnam where the bones are ground into powder cake, or soaked in vats of wine and sold as a cure-all tonic.

(Photo: Singapore Police Force)

This comes just a week after the government announced the arrest of two Nigerians and the seizure of 17 rhino horns and 26.2kg of lion and tiger bones, skulls and claws at a Johannesburg storage facility.

The multi-agency, intelligence-driven operation was launched after a suspicious consignment originally dispatched to Singapore was returned to its sender in South Africa. Investigative teams traced the shipment to the storage facility in Kempton Park. Officials searched four boxes and “uncovered 17 rhino horns weighing 55.4kg, along with 26.2kg of lion and tiger bones, skulls and claws”, according to the Border Management Authority.

The value of the items has not been disclosed owing to ongoing forensic and valuation processes.

Tunji Olanrewaju Koyi (35) and Koyode Adukunle Ongundele (43) appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrates’ Court last Wednesday (3 December) on charges relating to the contravention of section 57(1) of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act (Act 10 of 2004), which prohibits restricted activities involving listed threatened or protected species.

They are due back in court today (11 December).

A close up of one of the 20 rhino horns smuggled from South Africa.

(Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Last month, Singaporean authorities foiled an attempt to smuggle a record 35.7kg of rhino horns from South Africa to Laos via Changi Airport. The 20 horns as well as 150kg of other animal parts, including bones, teeth and claws, were detected in four pieces of cargo bound for Vientiane on 8 November.

It was the largest seizure of rhino horns in Singapore to date, surpassing the previous haul of 34.7kg in October 2022.

An inspection by staff of ground handler SATS at Changi Airport revealed that the cargo’s contents were inconsistent with the declared labelling for furniture fittings.

A SATS cargo acceptance staff member noticed a strong odour coming from the package during security checks and alerted his duty manager, who activated SATS security services to conduct a detailed inspection.

One of the cargo pieces was opened, revealing what appeared to be animal parts. The remaining pieces were X-rayed and found to contain similar contents. Investigations revealed that the 20 horns originated from South Africa and came from white rhino. Identification of the species from the other animal parts is ongoing.

Rhino horns and predator bones seized in Singapore last month were found in a consignment shipped from South Africa. (Photos: ChannelNewsAsia)

South Africa has a strong history of cooperation and collaboration with Singapore.

Dr Cindy Harper, head of the pioneering RHODIS (Rhino DNA Index System) at the University of Pretoria, said: “The Singaporean authorities have always submitted DNA samples they’ve seized from rhino horn trafficking cases there, and we have established a collaboration between our labs so that we are basically standardised.

“This time they will likely only send us the DNA profiles to compare to the database. They are by far the most progressive of the Asian countries in terms of collaborating with RHODIS.” DM