Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

World

World

Fire breaks out at seven-storey building in Indonesia's Jakarta, 20 dead

A fire broke out at a seven-storey building in Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Tuesday, an official said on Tuesday, with 20 people confirmed dead.

Fire breaks out at seven-storey building in Indonesia's Jakarta, 20 dead Firefighters walk into a building as they search for victims after a fire in Jakarta, Indonesia, 09 December 2025. Central Jakarta Metro Police Chief, Senior Commissioner Susatyo Purnomo Condro, stated that at least 17 people were killed in the blaze in the capital, Jakarta. EPA/MAST IRHAM
Reuters
By Reuters
9 Dec 2025
Facebook
0

The fire has been extinguished and efforts to find more possible victims inside the building continue, Susatyo Purnomo Condro, the head of Central Jakarta police, told reporters.

The fire erupted on the first floor at around midday, Condro said, and then spread to the upper floors. Some of the employees were having lunch in the building at the time while others had left the office, he said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the death toll had reached 20, he said.

"Now, we are still focusing on evacuating victims and to do fire cooling," Condro said.

The building is the office of Terra Drone Indonesia, which provides drones for aerial survey activities with clients in the mining to agriculture sectors.

The company is the Indonesian unit of Japanese drone firm Terra Drone Corporation 278A.T, according to the company's website.

Footage broadcast by Kompas TV showed dozens of fire fighters were trying to evacuate the people inside, and some were carrying body bags from the building.

Some workers were also seen escaping from the high floors of the building using portable ladders.

Both companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment via email.

(Reporting by Ananda Teresia and Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by David Stanway)

Comments

Scroll down to load comments...