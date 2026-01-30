Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

World

World

Finland detects small amount of radioactivity, sees no health impact

COPENHAGEN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Small amounts of radioactive substances have been detected in air samples in Finland though there was no risk to public health, the country's nuclear safety watchdog said on Friday.

Aerial view of the Cross Country stadium and the Ski Jumping Hill November 23, 2023 in Ruka, Finland. (Photo by Federico Modica/NordicFocus/Getty Images) Aerial view of the Cross Country stadium and the Ski Jumping Hill November 23, 2023, in Ruka, Finland. (Photo by Federico Modica/NordicFocus/Getty Images)
Reuters
By Reuters
30 Jan 2026
Facebook
0

"The concentrations were very low and posed no risk to people or the environment," the Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK) said in a statement.

STUK said that the radioactive substances did not originate from Finnish nuclear power plants, though it did not offer an explanation for their detection.

"In many cases, the source of the radioactive substances cannot be identified," the agency said. Finland, Sweden, Russia and the wider region have a number of nuclear power reactors.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Comments

Loading your account…

Scroll down to load comments...