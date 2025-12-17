Fifa cuts some 2026 World Cup ticket prices after backlash, but access concerns remain

About three years ago, Fifa president Gianni Infantino delivered a moving monologue on the importance of inclusivity. Infantino’s speech came amid criticism of 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar and their poor record when it came to human rights issues.

“Today I feel Arabic. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel [like] a migrant worker” Infantino said in November 2022.

“Of course I am not Qatari, I am not an Arab, I am not African, I am not gay, I am not disabled. But I feel like it. Because I know what it means to be discriminated [against], to be bullied, as a foreigner in a foreign country. As a child I was bullied – because I had red hair and freckles, plus I was Italian. So, imagine,” said the Swiss-Italian.

Exclusive World Cup prices

How ironic then that he would head the organising of a World Cup campaign that has all the hallmarks of being one of the most exclusionary in history. From exorbitant ticket prices to the US government’s super stringent foreign policy, the upcoming tournament seems to go against everything Infantino said three years ago.

Fifa has of course moved to somewhat reduce the pricey tickets, even though in the grander scheme of things this World Cup is set to be the costliest in history. As an example, in Qatar one could expect to pay $220 for a tier-one ticket in the group stages. In the US, Mexico and Canada co-hosted showpiece the minimum price for the top-tier tickets is double that.

Despite the controversy that surrounded the Qatar-hosted 2022 soccer World Cup, the ticket prices were a bit more affordable. (Photo: Dan Mullan / Getty Images)

Under the dynamic pricing model, these prices are not even fixed. The ticket prices will increase or decrease based on the demand for a specific match. A match featuring legends Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, for instance, could trigger a surge in ticket prices across tiers at the 48-team tournament.

A change of heart

However, after consistent public backlash for these prices, Fifa has announced that it will allocate an unspecified number of cheap tickets to federations of participating nations such as the South African Football Association (Safa) for supporters of Bafana Bafana. This tier of tickets, the fourth and lowest tier – will be capped at $60 (about R1,000) for every match.

“The newly introduced Supporter Entry Tier will be available at the fixed price of $60 per ticket for each of the 104 matches, including the final,” Fifa said.

“The entry-tier tickets will be allocated specifically to supporters of qualified teams, with the selection and distribution process managed individually by the Participating Member Associations (PMAs). Each PMA will define its own eligibility criteria and application process. They are requested to ensure that these tickets are specifically allocated to loyal fans who are closely connected to their national teams,” Fifa stated.

So, if a supporter’s team navigates all the way to the final, they will spend $480 (approximately R8,000), according to Fifa. Various publications have indicated that the tickets allocated to the federations will be fewer than 1,000 for each nation.

After much public pressure Fifa has introduced a revised fourth category to its tickets for the 2026 soccer World Cup. Under this category Fifa says ticket prices will be capped at just $60 (about R1,000) for every match. (Graphic: Daily Maverick)

Uphill battle for the majority

This means the majority of those hoping to watch the tournament will have to contend with Fifa’s fluctuating prices. Within that, there are still travel and accommodation costs to consider, as Tom Greatrex, the chairperson of the UK-based Football Supporters’ Association, pointed out.

“Fifa has a track record of announcing ‘affordable’ headline prices that, in reality, aren’t available to the vast majority of fans. This seems to be a new version of that with the intention of relieving pressure on Fifa without fixing things for the majority of supporters,” Greatrex stated.

“This is a step in the right direction as it shows changes for good can be made. But it still leaves 90% of loyal, hardcore supporters paying ridiculous prices,” he continued. “Rather than playing PR games, Fifa needs to do the right thing and set prices at a reasonable price for all supporters. And federations need to pressure them to do just that.”

Fifa says it has already received about 20 million ticket requests during its random selection draw sales phase alone.

This window for hopeful attendees started on 11 December 2025 and will conclude on 13 January 2026. Applicants will be chosen lottery style, with the cheapest tickets on offer likely to sell the fastest.

No refunds for denied visas

Another aspect to consider is the Trump administration’s strict stance on foreigners entering the country. This means that even if a supporter manages to acquire tickets, there is no guarantee that they will actually be allowed into the host nations.

A large number of supporters may have to watch the 2026 soccer World Cup on television. (Photo: Matthias Hangst / Getty Images)

Their visa applications can be turned down, something that is more likely from the US than Mexico or Canada. But Fifa said there would be no refunds for supporters whose visa applications were unsuccessful.

“A Fifa World Cup 2026 match ticket does not guarantee the issuance of a visa or entry permit to Canada, Mexico or the US. Nor does it guarantee admission to these countries. No refunds will be provided for unused tickets due to visa denial, entry refusal or travel document issues,” warned Fifa.

That will be a frustrating statement for many soccer lovers, especially those from countries who have drawn the ire of the US president. This includes nations such as South Africa and Iran. DM