Farewell Daryl Burman, champion of justice and advocate for the vulnerable

It was on a dance floor in Cape Town in the 1960s that a young Daryl Burman met Olga, then a theatre nurse at Groote Schuur Hospital.

From that first dance – the young man who would go on to become a tower of the Gqeberha legal fraternity – knew Olga was destined to be his wife. What he didn’t know was how together they would create a haven that has become a beacon of hope for vulnerable women in Nelson Mandela Bay.

She was somebody else’s date, but that did not stop him.

“On their very first dance, he told her, ‘I am going to marry you’,” said Francois Burman, the eldest of the couple’s four children, clearly recalling a much-loved family story.

The couple tied the knot on 4 December 1960 in Cape Town. Over their more than five decades together, they built not only a family but also a shared commitment to social justice.

In 1988, Daryl and Olga co-founded Yokhuselo Haven, a refuge for women and children affected by violence, opening their home and hearts to those in need.

“Together, my parents fought vehemently against woman and child abuse,” said another son, Pierre.

Burman, who passed away on 5 February 2026 at the age of 88, was one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s most respected attorneys.

‘Extreme work ethic and devotion to the law’

Over his more than seven decades of practice, he became known not only for his legal acumen but also for his mentorship, ethical rigour and commitment to fairness. Even as he transformed the legal profession, he never lost sight of his family or his community.

“Dad had an extreme work ethic and devotion to the law, but he was always a totally devoted family man. He balanced work, family and community service seamlessly,” said Pierre.

“He doted over my mother, and he absolutely adored her,” Francois said.

“He instilled in us the values of honesty, integrity and treating everyone with fairness, no matter who they were or where they came from.

“Those lessons shaped not just our lives, but how we see the world,” he said.

After more than five decades together – fighting for women and opening their home to host exhibitions for artists such as George Pemba and Willie Bester – Olga passed away on 14 March 2017 at the age of 77, just four days after Burman celebrated his 80th birthday.

Model for young lawyers

Colleagues describe Burman, who grew up in Kimberley, as a model for young lawyers. Peter Horn, a longtime friend and fellow attorney said: “New lawyers today could take a leaf out of his book on how to be an honourable, competent attorney. He detested deviousness and sharp practice. That’s something I learnt from him, and it’s how I have practised.”

Burman, who served as president of the Cape Law Society, was “very much his own man”, Horn said. He was passionate about mentoring young legal minds and refused to let convention dictate how he engaged with the profession.

“I remember my first counsel meeting in Cape Town,” he said. “I’d been advised not to speak for the first year, but Daryl told me, ‘You speak when you want to speak and say what you want to say. Don’t be intimidated by anyone.’ He took me under his wing until I could stand on my own two feet.”

Mentorship was a hallmark of Burman’s life. Michael White, who began working at Burman Katz Attorneys while studying for his law degree, said Burman offered opportunities to young people when there was no obligation to do so.

Besides practising as an attorney, Daryl Burman (centre) served in the military and, in his free time, was involved with several societies. (Supplied / Francois Burman)

“As a 17-year-old matriculant, there was no reason he should have taken me into his practice,” White said. “He opened doors for young practitioners, offering experience and guidance. That generosity shaped not only my career, but the careers of many others.”

‘Sharp as a Minora blade’

Antonette Hamman, who worked with Burman at Yokhuselo Haven for more than 30 years, recalled his quiet but unwavering presence.

“He was always in the background,” Hamman said.

“He was in the background because the women there were traumatised by men. But his presence was always there. He was always for Yokhuselo Haven and talking about them.”

Hamman said that Burman, who “always kept us on our toes”, had still attended an online board meeting on 2 February.

She described him as “sharp as a Minora blade”.

Colleagues also praised Burman’s contribution to alternative dispute resolution, particularly mediation and arbitration, which he championed long before it became standard practice in South Africa.

“He was particularly interested in a process called alternative dispute resolution, and he promoted this very strongly. In other words, bypassing the courts and going to another forum to resolve any dispute between bodies,” Horn said.

“He was almost paranoid about alternative dispute resolution and promoted it very, very strongly to the extent that today, it has become part of practice.”

In April 2025, the then Judge President of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, Dunstan Mlambo, issued a directive that all civil trial matters in the Gauteng courts could go to trial only if mandatory mediation was not successful.

Horn said: “So that is his memorial in the profession, and it’s a massive step forward, I would say, for the profession; and of course, [for] the general public it is a huge cost-saving issue, also for the client.

“It’s only when someone passes away that you realise what a contribution he or she made to the profession. Daryl’s contribution was simply enormous. You can’t calculate it, obviously, but he achieved high status in the profession.”

‘Fairness, dignity and equality’

Joanne Anthony-Gooden, deputy president of the Law Society of South Africa and a family law attorney in Nelson Mandela Bay, described Burman as an early force in transforming the legal profession.

“He was committed to ensuring there was a seat at the table for everyone, regardless of colour, gender or faith,” Anthony-Gooden said. “He championed fairness, dignity and equality long before the Constitution mandated it.

“[His] greatest legacy would be specifically his activism in the transformation space, in the legal profession, that we are not dominated by old white men.”

She recalled with fondness Burman’s devotion to his wife. “If we couldn’t reach him late in the afternoon, we knew exactly where he’d gone – spending time with Olga,” Anthony-Gooden said.

Daryl Burman delivering a speech at an event. He was widely known for mentoring young attorneys. (Photo: Supplied / Francois Burman)

Alfred Hona, director of the Eastern Cape Office of the Legal Practice Council, said: “I think especially for young lawyers, there is much to learn from someone like Mr Burman.

“Law is a profession, yes, and it is a business, but it is not about money. The most important thing is justice.”

Hona said ethics were central to Burman, and that protecting not only his own reputation but also that of the legal profession was paramount.

According to Hona, Burman went to great lengths to ensure that his conduct and words never damaged either.

“He understood what it meant for the profession to be called an honourable one,” Hona said.

“Even when we spoke about matters in the news involving lawyers, he would ask, ‘Hey! What is happening with people in this profession?’. Whenever he saw something negative, he became genuinely concerned.

“If more lawyers followed Mr Burman’s example, I don’t think we’d see many of the issues we do today – driven, as I’m sorry to say, by greed. We need people motivated by justice first, and everything else will follow.” DM