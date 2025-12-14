EC police honoured as commissioner warns of rising attacks on officers

For some, being a police officer is not a job – it is a calling carved from sacrifice, resolve and an unwavering commitment to serve.

And while the Eastern Cape Provincial Excellence Awards, which celebrate some of the province’s best in law enforcement, was full of inspiration it also came with a sobering reminder from the acting provincial commissioner, Major General Thandiswa Kupiso, about the escalating violence faced by South Africa’s police.

“The killing of our police officers is a direct threat to our constitutional democracy,” she said during the awards evening in Nelson Mandela Bay on 11 December. “A threat that should not be taken lightly by society.”

Kupiso said in the 2024/25 financial year five police officers in the Eastern Cape died in the line of duty. She urged the public, civic groups and stakeholders to stand alongside the police as attacks continue to rise.

Still, despite the growing dangers, the awards evening was marked by a sense of pride as officers reflected on their journeys and achievements. Among them was Captain Paul Franks, head of the Gqeberha K9 Unit, who took home the Visible Policing Employee of the Year Award (level 8-12).

For Franks, who has spent 32 of his 33 years in the police service working in the K9 Unit, the work is deeply personal.

“I have been in the search-and-rescue team for 15 years, so I have seen a lot of stuff,” he reflected. His promotion to operational commander was “a phenomenal journey. It is great to be part of a unit, a family. Being a policeman is my passion, it will always stay there.”

Captain Paul Franks from the Gqeberha K9 Unit says being a police officer is a ‘passion’. (Photo: Kyran Blaauw)

Franks’s team had been part of search-and-rescue efforts in the Eastern Cape following the devastating floods in June 2025 which claimed more than 100 lives.

“That was horrific, if I can put it lightly,” he said softly. “But my team once again won tonight. They are phenomenal with search-and-rescue. It is a passion that the members have to do that kind of work. It is something that you are born for.”

‘I want to be a voice for the voiceless’

Another standout of the night was Detective Warrant Officer Xolani Sokanyile, whose meticulous investigative work earned high praise. He dedicated his award to his wife, vowing to always fight for the safety and wellbeing of residents.

“I dedicate this award to my wife. I lost my wife in March this year. She gave me the opportunity to go out there and serve the people, so I dedicate this award to her,” he said.

He won the Detective Employee of the Year Award (5-7).

Sokanyile’s days often stretch far beyond eight hours, because, as he says, his work is about purpose and passion.

“Sometimes I go the whole day and night. Sometimes I use my private vehicle to go and service the community,” he said.

“It is a call of nature. I love what I am doing. I want to speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. I want to be a voice for the voiceless.”

Detective Warrant Officer Xolani Sokanyile’s investigative work is described as ‘meticulous’. (Photo: Kyran Blaauw)

Having once worked as a financial manager, he traded spreadsheets for witness statements as he “realised it is not for me. I need to help people. I need to be a voice to the voiceless.”

He carries each case with equal weight – including the high-profile triple suspected gang-related murder case currently before the high court.

Neavan du Preez, Jody Cloete, Austin Augustus and Justin van Rensburg are on trial for the murder of Jonathan Bruintjies, Davidene van Zyl and bystander Fortune Nyathi. They were shot dead outside the Intercape bus offices in the city on 2 April 2021.

It is alleged that the accused belong to the local Mechanics/Hondekoppe gang and the Narries gang.

The State alleges that Bruintjies and Van Zyl were allegedly targeted due to an ongoing dispute over territory between rival gangs.

Humewood is Best Station of the Year

The night also belonged to the Humewood Police Station, crowned Best Station of the Year (Large).

The station commander, Brigadier Tamara Hlomza, said with the city’s bustling beachfront under Humewood’s watch, the station is gearing up for a demanding festive season.

“The beachfront is on our station which is attracting the most visitors from all over the world. We are working very hard to ensure all the visitors that are coming to the metro are safe when they arrive in Port Elizabeth. That is what we are fighting for. That the city is safe when they are visiting,” Hlomza said.

Brigadier Tamara Hlomza said they and stakeholders are trying their very best to reduce crime in Humewood, particularly the beachfront. (Photo: Kyran Blaauw)

Hlomza vowed to get crime back under control.

Acting mayor Gary van Niekerk saluted the officers who serve despite overwhelming odds.

“Staff shortages, infrastructure challenges, vehicle shortages – the list can seem daunting,” he said. “But despite these formidable challenges, you continue to do a splendid job.”

“Your commitment to serving our communities and ensuring that justice prevails is nothing short of heroic.” DM