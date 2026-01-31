Cringe with a helping of polony as The Office gets a lekker local twist

Cringe comedy is certainly not for everyone. It’s the kind of humour that elicits uneasy chuckles and the urge to cover your eyes because you can’t bear to witness to the level of secondhand embarrassment unfolding on the screen. This might bring to mind Hollywood movies like Borat and even Bridesmaids. But there’s one TV series in particular that has become synonymous with cringe.

The Office, which was created in the UK by Ricky Gervais and subsequently led to the Emmy-winning US version starring Steve Carell, has been said to be the source of some of the most cringeworthy moments in television. Now, this mockumentary-style show is getting a lekker dose of South African flavour in the form of its Afrikaans adaptation, Die Kantoor, which serves up its humour with a welcome balance of emotional sincerity.

As its head writer and director, Bennie Fourie, explains, Die Kantoor is not just a adaption of the US or UK editions. Instead, it’s an unapologetically local production that takes The Office’s hallmark features — the handheld camera, talking heads, and those locked stares into the camera that become punchlines in themselves – and weaves in the kind of situations that fall into the “only in South Africa” category of events.

For instance, unlike in the US and the UK, Die Kantoor’s cast of characters are not in the business of selling paper. No, it’s polony that earns these characters their living.

Taking the leading role of Die Kantoor’s office manager, Flip Bosman, is 2025 Fleur du Cap winner Albert Pretorius. Flip walks a fine line between putting his life on the line for his employees while also somehow being the reason their lives are on the line in the first place. He sees himself as both the Rassie Erasmus and the Leon Schuster of his staff’s lives.

“Call me the Rassie of polony,” he tells his newest hire.

Fleur du Cap winner Albert Pretorius as office manager Flip in Die Kantoor. (Photo: Showmax)

Within the first episode, the depth of Flip’s character is already well established, making his questionable decision-making and desperation for attention come across as more than just surface-level arrogance. From the get-go, we can catch glimpses of the heart that’s the steering force behind Flip’s antics. And it’s this, together with Pretorius’ performance, which injects a warmth into Flip’s personality that turns the polony office manager into a surprisingly empathetic character.

Pretorius is accompanied by an ensemble cast that delivers the show's sharp writing with skilful comedic timing and chemistry. Fans, or even just casual watchers, of the US version of The Office will be able to spot the occasional mirrored characters and dynamics in Die Kantoor: the boss’s right-hand man with a superiority complex, the deadpan coworker who has no time for people’s nonsense, and the guy who always ends up being the butt of the jokes.

But, despite these similarities, Die Kantoor is firm in its context and playfully pokes fun at certain South African controversies and stereotypes. Like how a small-town bloke might talk about his trip to Joburg three years ago with the same gravitas as a life-changing journey abroad, and how the smell of a braai can summon a room of people like a moth to a flame. (After all: “Braai is always the solution,” Flip says.)

Silwerskerm winner Ilse Oppelt (Oh Schuks I’m Gatvol, Fishy Fêshuns) as Jo-Anne in Die Kantoor. (Photo: Showmax)

Safta winner Schalk Bezuidenhout as Tjaart in Die Kantoor. (Photo: Showmax)

That said, even though the renditions of these recognisable roles are infused with personalities and quirks you’re likely to find in a South African workplace, the demographic representation is rather underwhelming in the show’s main cast.

However, given the series’ daring approach to certain topics so far, this casting does set up the possibility for further satirical commentary and character development in episodes down the line.

So, cringe comedy might not be for everyone, but Die Kantoor could end up converting some audiences.

There are bold swings in both dialogue and action that are undeniably offensive, but its uncomfortable impact is often softened when the other characters, with their reactions of disgust, disbelief, or just those “are you seeing what I’m seeing?” looks down the camera lens reassure us as viewers that they feel just as uncomfortable as we do.

Although it does overwork some jokes that can make gags feel repetitive, beyond its wit Die Kantoor captures the heartfelt craving among employees to be recognised beyond their job titles and duties. Because at the end of the day, it’s not just about the polony sales, it’s about the humans who are making the polony sales beside you. DM

Die Kantoor airs on kykNET and is streaming on Showmax with new episodes weekly.