Copper cleans house, Capitec snaps Walletdoc, Absa eyes fatter returns

Copper 360

Cash goal: unlocked – Copper 360 has raised the full R400 million it wanted from shareholders. About 63% of the offer was taken up by investors, and the underwriter plus other big backers picked up the rest.

Debt swapped for shares – Around R715 million of the company’s debt will be turned into 1.43 billion new shares, so Copper 360 will owe less money, but there will be a lot more shares in total – nearly 3 billion after the deal.

Fuel for copper growth – The CEO says this cash and debt cleanup gives Copper 360 the money it needs to build processing plants and finish mine development, with the aim of becoming a more sustainable, long-term copper producer.

Capitec

Capitec buys a payments brain – Capitec is buying 100% of Walletdoc, a South African fintech that lets businesses take online, app, EFT and wallet payments quickly and easily.

R400m for smarter swipes – The price tag is R300 million in cash now, plus up to R100 million extra over three years if Walletdoc hits certain targets (and depending on Capitec’s share price).

Cheaper, easier money moves – Capitec says the deal helps it cut payment costs, boost digital access, and push financial inclusion – in plain English: make paying and getting paid easier and cheaper for more South Africans.

Absa

Solid, not sizzling 2025 – Absa expects mid-single digit revenue growth this year, slightly better profits, and headline earnings per share up in low double digits, with return on equity around 15%. In short: doing fine, not fireworks.

2026: one notch better – Next year, Absa is aiming for stronger loan growth, a lower bad-debt charge, and RoE of about 16%. The economy should help a bit, especially in the rest of Africa, even if a stronger rand takes some shine off the numbers.

Big targets for 2030 – By 2028, Absa wants RoE well inside a 16–19% range and its cost-to-income ratio near 50%. Translation: grow income faster than costs, keep bad debts in check, and squeeze more profit out of every rand of capital. DM

*These reports are bite-sized summaries of official company announcements released on the JSE’s Stock Exchange News Service. This is where listed companies quietly drop their big news first – deals, disasters, dividends and drama. If you invest (or plan to), SENS tells you what’s really happening with your money long before the glossy marketing catches up.