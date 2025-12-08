Coach Hugo Broos blunt about Bafana’s odds at World Cup

Bafana Bafana’s straight-talking coach Hugo Broos did not mince his words when analysing his team’s 2026 Fifa World Cup group. The Belgian said it would be “difficult” for South Africa to seize control of Group A.

Bafana Bafana will play the opening game of the tournament, against World Cup co-hosts Mexico on 11 June. Also in Group A is South Korea. The fourth team to join the mini league will be determined in an upcoming playoff.

The contenders for that final slot in Bafana Bafana’s group are Denmark, North Macedonia, Czech Republic and Republic of Ireland. Only one will remain standing post the playoff, which is scheduled for March 2026.

Ronwen Williams and Hugo Broos at a Bafana Bafana training session and press conference held at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 9 October 2025. (Photo: Darren Stewart / Gallo Images)

“It’s not an easy one. First of all we have to play the opening game of the tournament, against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium. It will be a very tough game,” said Broos after the draw in Washington DC.

“We have Mexico and probably Denmark [will join]. These are two big teams, so it will be difficult for us to be in first or second place.

“But on the other hand, under this new format of the World Cup, the eight best third-placed teams qualify. So, we have to focus on that,” added the Belgian.

Golden opportunity

Under the expanded World Cup — which has swelled from the norm of 32, to a massive 48 teams — a total of 32 countries will reach the knockout stage. This includes the top two sides in each of the 12 groups, plus the eight best third-placed teams.

“It will be a very good experience for our team. It’s something we need, to play against such teams. We will learn a lot and then we will see. In football, anything is possible. We will fight, like we’ve done in recent years,” Broos stated.

The 73-year-old tactician is right to be apprehensive about his team’s prospects. South Africa have previously participated in three soccer World Cup editions. They have never reached the knockout round of a World Cup. Banyana Banyana is the only senior side that holds that honour after their valiant 2023 Women’s World Cup showing.

Bafana Bafana debuted on the global stage in 1998. They were also present four years later in South Korea and Japan. After failing to qualify for the 2006 showpiece in Germany, they made it to the global stage again in 2010 – as the first African country to host a soccer World Cup.

Since then, it has been a drought for the South Africans when it comes to World Cup participation, until Belgian Broos helped to snap this barren run by masterminding a rare qualification for Bafana.

Players’ excitement

Despite his coach’s apprehension, Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams is excited about the group, particularly the opening match against Mexico. It is extra special because it is a replay of Bafana Bafana’s opening 2010 World Cup match – which ended 1-1 between the two nations.

“That’s a déjà vu moment, a replay of the opening game of the best World Cup ever,” Williams said.

“We’re excited. It’s always nice getting a host nation, because you get to truly feel the World Cup. You feel the electricity. It’s amazing, even though every game is going to be tough,” he said.

“It’s a good draw, one that people shouldn’t look at names but just know that being there, it will be tough,” Williams reflected. “We shouldn’t start collecting points before we do the job. We need to have that mindset and also believe that we can go out there and give a good account of ourselves.”

Bafana captain Ronwen Williams saves the second penalty of the shootout during their CAF 2023 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal match against Cape Verde at Charles Konan Stadium in Yamoussoukro, Côte d’Ivoire, on 3 February 2024. (Photo: EPA / Samuel Shivambu / BackpagePix)

Morocco first

Adding to the excitement of being part of their first World Cup in 16 years, Bafana Bafana still have the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco to focus on. This edition will be doubly important for South Africa due to the expectation of the team reaching the final, after stumbling in the semifinals last time.

“We can’t get too far ahead of ourselves. The most important thing right now is Afcon. The expectation we have on ourselves and that the country has is for us to come back with a medal. The only way we can do that is by fully focusing on Afcon,” Williams said.

Broos’ charges have started trickling in for their pre-tournament camp in Pretoria. South Africa begin their Afcon quest on 22 December, against Angola.

They will face Mohamed Salah’s Egypt four days later, before closing off their group stage campaign against neigbours Zimbabwe on 29 December. DM