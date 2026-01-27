China to seek deeper cooperation with UK, Chinese ministries say

During Starmer's visit from Wednesday to Saturday, he will meet with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and China's top legislator, Zhao Leji, said Guo Jiakun, spokesperson at the foreign ministry, at a regular news conference.

Starmer will lead a delegation of more than 50 British companies and institutions from sectors including finance, healthcare and manufacturing, China's commerce ministry said in a separate statement released on Tuesday.

Trade and investment documents are expected to be signed during the British prime minister's visit, it said.

The commerce ministry said it is willing to "strengthen communication on trade and economic policies to create a fair, transparent, and rule-of-law-based business environment for cooperation between enterprises of both sides."

