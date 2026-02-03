Cape Town ANC councillor Lazola Gungxe gunned down after community meeting

City of Cape Town Councillor Lazola Gungxe was fatally shot on Tuesday afternoon, 3 February, after attending a community meeting at the Old Crossroads Community Hall in Nyanga.

“The motive for the attack is yet to be determined,” said Captain FC van Wyk, the spokesperson for the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape.

“According to reports, there was a community meeting, and after the meeting the deceased discussed certain issues with the community members when two males entered and approached the deceased and shot him. They fled the scene in a white Toyota Avanza with no registration numbers.

“Nothing was taken from the deceased. Nyanga police registered a murder case for investigation.”

‘Full might of the law’

Gungxe joined the City of Cape Town council as a proportional representative councillor for the ANC in 2016. He was also a member of the ANC’s Dullah Omar Regional Executive Committee.

He was one of a group of councillors in Subcouncil 13, which comprises wards in Philippi, Crossroads, Nyanga and Gugulethu — areas that often make headlines for their high crime rates.

He sat on the oversight committee for the city’s Department of Urban Mobility, which dealt with transport.

The ANC’s Cape Town caucus said it was “deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic passing of Councillor Lazola Gungxe. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Gungxe family, friends, colleagues and all those who were touched by his life and service. Their loss is also our loss, as Councillor Gungxe was not only a colleague, but a comrade and a friend.

“While the circumstances surrounding this heinous act are still unclear, we do not wish to speculate at this stage and call on law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation.”

Felicity Purchase, the Cape Town Council Speaker, said: “I can confirm that earlier this afternoon, my office, along with the opposition party whips, was informed by the chief whip of the ANC of the shocking and tragic fatal shooting of Councillor Gungxe.

“While we await the full facts surrounding this senseless loss of life, we hope that his killers will be swiftly apprehended and receive the full might of the law. Our thoughts and prayers are with Councillor Gungxe’s family, loved ones and colleagues during this difficult time.”

City of Cape Town Speaker Felicity Purchase. (Photo: Hlumela Dyantyi)

Safety concerns raised

The ANC caucus and the Good party raised concerns about councillors’ safety following the shooting.

“This tragic incident once again raises serious concerns about the safety and security of councillors and public representatives who serve communities, often under difficult and dangerous conditions,” said the ANC.

Good party councillor Jonathan Cupido said: “Councillor Gungxe was reportedly attacked by unknown suspects while in his office. While the full circumstances are still emerging, this was a brutal and senseless act that has shaken the community he served and [the] local government.

“Councillors serve communities on the front lines, working daily in difficult and often dangerous environments to resolve disputes, assist residents and strengthen local democracy. When a councillor is murdered while performing this role, it is not only a personal tragedy, but an attack on public service and community stability.”

ANC Western Cape spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni said, “The details around his shooting are unclear at this stage. We are giving space to the police to conduct [a] thorough investigation and get to the bottom of this.

“We demand a speedy investigation, but also for the protection of our public reps, who are daily exposed to criminal elements such as the ones responsible for this heinous and gruesome act. We extend our sincerest condolences to his wife, his kids and family. We also extend our deepest sympathies to his community, to which he dedicated his life in service.” DM

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the mobile application MySAPS anonymously.