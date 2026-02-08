Building collapse in Lebanon kills at least six people, local official says

Abdel Hamid Karimeh, speaking at a press conference in Tripoli, did not say how many people might still be trapped under debris in the northern city's Bab al-Tabbaneh neighbourhood.

Earlier, the head of Lebanon's civil defence rescue service said the collapsed buildings had 22 residents.

Rescue workers and residents had so far recovered three people alive from under the rubble, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ros Russell)