Breakthrough arrest in Gqeberha prosecutor’s murder case

It is believed that the cellphones seized from Mthembu during his arrest will also be analysed in an attempt to establish a link with the co-accused.Nearly five months after Nelson Mandela Bay prosecutor Tracy Brown was murdered, a third suspect was apprehended, reportedly as he was trying to flee the Eastern Cape.

The breakthrough came on Saturday following meticulous investigation by the Hawks in the Eastern Cape and close collaboration with their counterparts and additional police units in the Free State.

Thamsanqa Mthembu, 33, was brought back to Gqeberha where he made a brief appearance in the city’s Magistrates Court on Wednesday. He reportedly indicated that he was still in the process of securing legal representation, and that he would not be applying for bail at this stage.

Thamsanqa Mthembu was arrested in the Free State at the weekend in connection with the murder of Gqeberha public prosecutor Tracy Brown.

(Photo: Supplied / Hawks)

Brown, 42, was gunned down outside her home in Young Park, Gqeberha on July 31. While the motive is still under investigation, it is believed that the hit was orchestrated from within the St Albans Prison.

She was shot multiple times in front of her partner and daughter, and succumbed to her wounds en route to the hospital.

Her death sent shockwaves through the Nelson Mandela Bay community, law fraternity and brought concerns of the safety of public prosecutors into the spotlight.

Spokesperson for the police’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the arrest took place on Saturday evening thanks to a well-coordinated intelligence-led operation across the provincial borders.

“The 33-year-old suspect was arrested on 20 December at about 7.45pm, on the N1 near Bloemfontein. The police members made the arrest after receiving verified intelligence indicating that the suspect was attempting to evade justice by fleeing from the Eastern Cape province.”

Specialist units involved in the arrest included the Economic Protected Resources Unit (EPR), National Priority Violent Crime Unit of the Hawks (NPVC), as well as the Bloemfontein Flying Squad and K9 Units.

“Upon his arrest, the suspect was found in possession of three cellphones, which have been seized and earmarked for comprehensive investigation,” Mhlakuvana added.

Mthembu was initially taken to the Welkom police station from where he was transferred to Nelson Mandela Bay. He is currently in custody at St Albans Prison.

Further investigation also established that Mthembu is a suspect in an attempted murder case under investigation by the Kwazakhele police in Gqeberha.

After his court appearance on Wednesday, Mthembu was remanded in custody until 3 March when he is expected to return to court alongside Ayabulela Busakwe and Simthembile Xungu.

Xungu was arrested for Brown’s murder in August. Busakwe was arrested in connection with the August kidnapping of Kariega businesswoman Theresa Minnie and was linked to Brown’s murder while in custody.

While both men deny their involvement in the murder plot, evidence before court, including eyewitness statements and cellphone analyses, place them in the vicinity of Brown’s home and her place of work on the day of the murder, as well as the days leading up to the shooting.

Further evidence also suggests that they communicated telephonically extensively over the same period.

It is believed that the cellphones seized from Mthembu during his arrest will also be analysed in an attempt to establish a link with the co-accused. DM