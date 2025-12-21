Gauteng has been rocked by another mass shooting, this time in Bekkersdal in the early hours of Sunday, 21 December, when gunmen opened fire randomly into the KwaNoxolo tavern and into the streets. Nine people were killed.

And, as Gauteng Serious and Violent Crime Investigations, together with the Crime Detection Tracing Unit, launch a manhunt for the killers, the local municipality has red-flagged a “disturbing surge” in violent crime in the area, which it links to illegal miners, and called for the intervention of the South African Defence Force.

“The incident occurred just before 1am, in the Tambo section. It is reported that about 12 unknown suspects in a white kombi and a silver sedan opened fire at tavern patrons and continued to shoot randomly as they fled the scene,” a police statement by Captain Tintswalo Sibeko reads.

The injured have been taken to medical facilities.

Gauteng deputy commissioner Fred Kekana told eNCA five of the deceased victims were in the tavern and three were in the street. The fourth was an e-hailing driver.

“We don’t know the motive yet,” he said.

It was the second mass shooting in Gauteng in recent weeks. On 6 December, three gunmen stormed into an illegal tavern inside a hostel in Atteridgeville, Pretoria. Twelve people were killed, including three children.

According to the latest crime statistics , between July and September there were 191 victims in Gauteng related to multiple murders. They include 51 murders that had two victims and 17 with three victims. There were four multiple murders with four victims each, and one mass murder which had 11 victims.

“The police have mobilised all the necessary resources, including Forensic Crime Scene Management and Crime Intelligence. The motive for the shooting will be determined by the investigation,” the police said.

Graphic by Daniella Lee Ming Yesca

The DA’s community safety spokesperson in Gauteng, Michael Sun, said the latest shooting was “deeply concerning”, since it was not the first mass shooting in the country nor globally in recent months.

He said the party had already asked its Bekkersdal constituency for an update and more information about the circumstances of the shooting.

Sun said these shootings were deeply concerning and needed urgent attention from Gauteng police.

“Gauteng cannot be known for this kind of mass shooting,” he said.

Residents who spoke to Newzroom Afrika claim the area is a hotbed of illegal mining.

Sun said he did not want to speculate at this stage about the root cause of the shooting, but urged police to make arrests.

Acting Gauteng premier Jacob Mamabolo said: “Our hearts are heavy, and we convey our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. We also wish a full and speedy recovery to those who are injured.”

Mamabolo condemned a “dangerous trend of armed criminals showing blatant disregard for human life by attacking people in places of leisure”, which was a “grave concern for every resident of Gauteng”.

The provincial government would provide “all necessary support” to the police in their hunt for the suspects.

Call for army intervention

The Rand West City Local Municipality, under which Bekkersdal falls, called for the intervention of the South African Defence Force.

The municipality said the shooting was not “an isolated occurrence”.

It said a similar shooting occurred earlier this year, which highlighted a “disturbing surge” in violent crime in the area.

“This escalation is closely linked to the activities of illegal miners, commonly known as zama zamas, who continue to terrorise the community,” the municipality claimed.

“Furthermore, we formally appeal to the President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa, to consider deploying the South African National Defence Force to Bekkersdal and other affected areas to support SAPS in combating crime allegedly linked to zama zamas’ illegal activities.” DM

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Anyone with information that might help with the investigation can contact SAPS Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or send tip-offs on the MySAPS App.