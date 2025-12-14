Even a grey, windy day in Nelson Mandela Bay couldn’t dampen the early festive spirit at the Eastern Province Child and Youth Care Centre, where laughter and excitement filled the air as the young residents opened early Christmas gifts from Kelston Motor Group.

The morning visit on Friday, 12 December, was part of the Kelston Motor Group holiday campaign, which this year will distributing more than 500 thoughtfully chosen gifts to 18 children’s homes and orphanages in the Eastern Cape and George.

While many people are looking forward to spending the holidays with their families, Riaan Marais, director of the care centre, said the gesture offered a special moment of joy for the children who will be spending theirs at the centre.

“For children who are not at home, Christmas can be a difficult time. They don’t always understand why they can’t be with their families, and that can make the season a lonely one,” Marais said. “These gifts brighten their lives and remind them that they are not forgotten — that there are people who care.”

Staff from the Kelston Motor Group in Gqeberha spread Christmas cheer at the Eastern Province Child and Youth Care Centre on Friday. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

It was hard to miss the children’s excitement as they were called by name to receive their gifts from Santa and his little helpers.

Marais said about 20 children will spend Christmas at the centre, which provides residential care, professional support, tutoring and counselling to more than 70 children placed there by the children’s court because of neglect, abandonment, abuse or poverty.

Riaan Marias, director of the Eastern Province Child and Youth Care Centre. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Peter McNaughton, MD of Kelston Motor Group, said the company bought the gifts on behalf of its customers, inviting them to add personal messages to help make the experience more meaningful.

“It allows them to share in the joy and magic of the season,” he said.

Thanusha Pillay, Kelston’s group marketing manager, said each of the company’s dealerships nominated a beneficiary – a children’s home or orphanage – and the the group purchased all the gifts.

“We are extremely excited to bring love and Christmas joy to the children here at the EP Child and Youth Care Centre. Seeing their smiles and excitement reminds us why giving back truly matters. This initiative is our way of thanking our customers while making a positive difference in our communities,” Pillay said.

A group of youngsters at the Eastern Province Child and Youth Care Centre eagerly waits to open Christmas gifts on Friday. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Representatives from the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber also hand-delivered gifts to the centre.

Local businesses such as JA Florals were quick to get involved, with co-owner Dominique de Freitas saying the decision came from a shared belief in the importance of family and community, especially during the festive season.

“We decided to jump on board as soon as Kelston approached us,” De Freitas said. “This time of year is about family, and because JA Florals is a family business, it felt important for us to be part of something that brings joy to children who need it most.”

What the shelter offers children

Marais said the centre provides a safe, structured and nurturing environment for 79 children, who have been placed in its care by the children’s court.

Each child, he says, arrives with a unique and often difficult story, having experienced neglect, abandonment, abuse or extreme poverty. Under a two-year court order, the centre offers residential care that focuses not only on protection, but also on healing, stability and growth.

Staff from the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber also arrived bearing gifts for the children. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Children live in cottages on the premises and are cared for by dedicated child and youth care workers, who provide daily guidance and emotional support, Marais said.

The centre meets all the children’s basic needs, including food, clothing, healthcare and recreation, while also offering professional services such as counselling, therapy, tutoring and ongoing social work support.

A nurse and qualified social workers ensure that each child’s physical and emotional wellbeing is prioritised.

Christmas came early for children at the Eastern Province Child andYouth Care Centre as gifts were handed out on Friday. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Although schooling takes place at community schools, with children attending 15 different schools nearby, the centre supports their educational journey with supervision, encouragement and academic assistance, Marais said.

He said that anyone who wishes to get involved, whether during the holidays or throughout the year, can contact the centre at 041 373 7602. DM