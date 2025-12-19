Bangladesh rocked by unrest over death of student leader

Hadi, a spokesperson for the Inquilab Mancha platform and a candidate in general elections, was shot in the head by masked assailants last Friday while launching his election campaign in Dhaka. He was initially treated at a local hospital before being flown to Singapore for advanced medical care, where he died after spending six days on life support.

In Dhaka, videos circulating on social media showed mobs vandalising the offices of the country’s largest daily newspaper, Prothom Alo, as well as the Daily Star.

The demonstrations were marked by emotionally charged slogans invoking Hadi’s name, with protesters vowing to continue their movement and demanding swift justice and accountability for the attack that claimed his life. Several areas remained tense late into the night, with additional police and paramilitary forces deployed to prevent further violence.

Police did not immediately comment, while the fire service said the blaze at the Daily Star was under control.

Bangladesh has been governed by an interim administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus since August 2024, after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India following a student-led uprising. The country’s national election is scheduled for February 12.

In a televised address to the nation following Hadi’s death, Yunus said: "His passing represents an irreplaceable loss to the nation's political and democratic sphere."

Urging citizens to remain calm, Yunus said the government was committed to ensuring a transparent investigation and bringing all those responsible to justice. He also appealed for restraint, warning that violence would only undermine the country’s path toward a credible election.

The interim administration has declared Saturday a day of state mourning in honour of Hadi, with national flags to be flown at half-mast and special prayers planned across the country.

Violence was also reported in several other cities across Bangladesh, including the port city of Chittagong.

The unrest follows fresh anti-India protests earlier in the week, with ties between the neighbours deteriorating since Hasina fled to Delhi. On Wednesday, hundreds of demonstrators under the banner “July Oikya” (July Unity) marched toward the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, chanting anti-India slogans, while also demanding the return of Hasina.

(Reporting by Reuters staff; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)