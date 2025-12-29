Bafana Bafana survive Zimbabwe onslaught to seal Afcon knockout round berth

South Africa and Zimbabwe put on a proper show during an uncharacteristically open match between the two countries in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco. The final result was a 3-2 win for Bafana Bafana, which sealed passage to the round of 16 for Hugo Broos’ men.

Goals from Tshepang Moremi, Lyle Foster and Oswin Appollis did the job for Bafana Bafana. The South Africans had come into the match under pressure to secure a positive result after faltering in their second Group B game against Egypt, where they lost 1-0.

In what turned out to be an extremely frantic encounter overall, Bafana Bafana started on a strong note. Orlando Pirates winger Moremi curled in the opening goal of the high-stakes Group B encounter after just seven minutes.

Tshepang Moremi was once again crucial for South Africa in their Africa Cup of Nations Group B match against Zimbabwe in Morocco. (Photo: Zamani Makautsi / Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana then gradually eased the foot off the accelerator, as they did in their opening match against Angola. This eventually allowed Scotland-based Tawanda Maswanhise enough space to bamboozle the Bafana Bafana defensive line with a mesmerising run that shocked the South Africans.

The two teams went into the second half level after cancelling each other out in the opening stanza. In the second round of their bout, it was a similar blow-by-blow sequence. English Premier League-based striker Foster restored Bafana Bafana’s lead on 50 minutes, following a defensive mix-up by Zimbabwe.

However, Bafana Bafana once again allowed the Warriors back into the match. The Zimbabweans refused to let up, knowing that only three points would guarantee them a place in the knockout phase.

Luck was on their side as a defence-splitting pass by Tawanda Chirewa from deep in the midfield caught South Africa’s defenders sleeping in the 73rd minute.

Bafana Bafana’s defenders allowed Zimbabwe too much space during the Group B game at the Marrakesh Stadium in Morocco. (Photo: Mahugnon Leopold Soglo / Gallo Images)

South African goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams saved Maswanhise’s subsequent strike, but the goalminder could do nothing to prevent Aubrey Modiba’s own goal after the ball bounced off the left-back and flew into the net following the save by Williams. More pressure on Bafana.

South Africa had bemoaned how the match officials treated them in the previous match, with Broos loudly crying foul. Against the Warriors, the video assistant referee (VAR) came to Bafana Bafana’s aid after onfield referee Mustapha Kechchaf had missed Marvelous Nakamba’s blatant diving handball inside the box.

After briefly watching replays at the behest of his VAR colleagues, Kechchaf awarded a penalty to South Africa. Up stepped Appollis to calmly dispatch the spot-kick on 82 minutes, for his second goal of the 2025 Afcon tournament in Morocco.

From then on, Bafana Bafana were able to hold on and claim the crucial three points. They ended their group campaign on six points from three matches.

Despite another shaky 2025 Africa Cup of Nations display, Bafana Bafana are through to the round of 16 after beating Zimbabwe 3-2. (Photo: Zamani Makautsi / Gallo Images)

That haul was only good enough for second place, though, with Egypt claiming first spot with seven points. Mohamed Salah and his teammates were held to a 0-0 draw by Angola, who finished third in Group B.

No tournament vibe

Ahead of the tournament, Bafana Bafana coach Broos said the atmosphere in Morocco has been flat. The Belgian coach is a veteran of two Afcons. He won the tournament in 2017 with Cameroon. The 73-year-old then guided Bafana Bafana to bronze at the 2023 edition.

“I don’t feel the same vibe compared to what I felt in the Gabon (2017) or Ivory Coast (2023) editions,” Broos said.

“I don’t know how to explain it, but in Ivory Coast and in Gabon, you felt you were in a tournament. When we went by bus to train, people were waving and showing off flags. Here, there is nothing,” he added.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie was one of the few fans who made it into the 41,000-seater Marrakesh Stadium, in what has indeed been a poorly attended Afcon. The 51-year-old chose to sit among the fans, as opposed to the VIP box.

Bafana Bafana will need to step up their game for the knockout stage, where their opponents are yet to be determined. Their group stage displays were average at best. DM