Authorities distance themselves from fatal shooting at which ActionSA's Xolani Khumalo was present

The South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed on Monday, 9 February, that they were not part of a “drug-related operation” attended by ActionSA’s mayoral candidate for Ekurhuleni, Xolani Khumalo, which led to the fatal shooting of a man. ActionSA alleged that the man was a Nigerian national involved in drug-related crimes.

The incident occurred on Sunday, 8 February, in Windsor East, Johannesburg. The police opened a case of murder following the shooting, which took place during the filming of the Moja Love drug-busting reality show ‘Sizok’thola’, which Khumalo hosts. In a statement on 9 February, ActionSA confirmed that Khumalo was present during the shooting.

ActionSA Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo with Joburg MMC Mgcini Tshwaku. (Photo: Supplied)

ActionSA chairperson Michael Beaumont claimed during an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Monday night that the operation was led by the SAPS, the suspects involved opened fire, and that the police fired the shot that killed the man. However, the SAPS and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) denied any involvement in the operation and said they were called to the scene after the shots were fired.

“Public Order Police were called to the scene to restore public order following a shooting incident in Linden, Windsor East on Sunday, 8 February 2026,” said the police.

“Preliminary investigation showed that there was a production company filming in the area and that there were shots fired, allegedly by the production team’s security. The said production team went to the police station when a group of people were starting to protest.”

Joburg Public Safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku confirmed that the JMPD were not involved in the operation.

“The MMC would like to put on the record that the JMPD had no knowledge of the said operation and was not part of it. JMPD only responded to a request for backup from SAPS when community members started revolting because of the incident.”

Public Safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku denied that the JMPD was involved in the incident. (Photo: Luba Lesolle / Gallo Images)

No suspects have been arrested yet. Daily Maverick asked the SAPS for the name and nationality of the man who was shot, whether any drugs or weapons, or evidence linking him to drug-related crimes were recovered, and whether he had ever been connected to drug-related crimes. They had not provided any of this information by the time of publication.

On 9 February, ActionSA published a statement referring to the shooting victim as a “suspected drug dealer”. Matthew George, the ActionSA national communications director, told Daily Maverick on Tuesday morning that the man who was shot was “identified as part of an anti-drug operation”.

He did not answer questions about the man’s identity or whether evidence linking him to drug-related crimes had been recovered during the “operation” and handed over to the police. Instead, he said, “ActionSA can only reiterate that we will always support all lawful efforts to dismantle the drug syndicates that are poisoning our communities. We will continue to monitor any probe into the matter and wish to once again state that we fully support Xolani Khumalo.”

‘Extrajudicial killing’

EFF MP Sinawo Thambo called the shooting an extrajudicial killing.

“We collectively hate crime, but no civilian has the right to carry arms and shoot criminals,” Thambo posted on X. “Is SAPS enabling a civilian who is on a political campaign, with the right to shoot and kill suspects?

“Whenever SAPS does an operation and seizes drugs, one can go to their X account because they announce it there; quantity, suspects, casualties, etc. SAPS account has said nothing about your mayoral candidates’ ‘drug bust’ in Windsor.”

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba defended Khumalo, implying that critics of the operation were beneficiaries of drug-related crimes and accusing Thambo and other EFF members of being more interested in the welfare of criminals than the wellbeing of communities.

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba has defended Khumalo. (Photo: Luba Lesolie / Gallo Images)

“We are happy to be explaining months after months how @XolaniKhumalo is committed to protect our youth from drug dealers,” he said.

ActionSA defended its decision to field Khumalo as a mayoral candidate, saying, “What Khumalo represents is a break from the professional political class that governs from press conferences and blue-light convoys. His political capital is rooted in lived experience: confronting criminal networks, engaging directly with communities, and exposing the everyday realities that politicians prefer to outsource to slogans.”

Khumalo has had previous run-ins with the law. Last month, he appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrates’ Court on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing a firearm related to a December 2025 drug-bust operation.

In 2023, he was charged with murder, robbery, and malicious damage to property following the death of suspected drug dealer Robert Varrie, who was killed during the filming of Sizok’thola. The charges were provisionally dropped in April 2025. DM