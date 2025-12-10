At least 19 killed in collapse of two buildings in Morocco's Fes, state news agency says

Local authorities in the Fez prefecture reported two adjacent four-storey buildings had collapsed overnight, the state news agency said.

The buildings were inhabited by eight families and were in the Al-Mustaqbal neighborhood, it reported.

As soon as they were informed of the incident, local authorities, security services, and civil protection units moved to the scene and immediately began search and rescue operations, it said.

The injured were transported to the university hospital centre in Fez, while search and rescue operations continued around the clock to find others who may still be trapped under the rubble, the news agency reported.

Most of Morocco's population, financial, industrial hubs and vital infrastructure are concentrated in the northwest, with the rest of the country reliant on farming, fisheries and tourism.

