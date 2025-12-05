Arsenal out to exorcise ghosts Christmas’s past as Premier League leaders

Barring a collapse of mammoth proportions within the coming weeks, Arsenal will be at the top of the English Premier League table on Christmas day. But when their personal history is considered in this context, this may not be the best place for the Gunners to find themselves in.

The Mikel Arteta-coached London side is seeking to snap a league title drought of more than two decades. They last tasted league success during the historic ‘invincible’ campaign of 2003/4, where they clinched the league without suffering a single defeat under Frenchman Arsène Wenger.

Ironically, during that memorable season for the Gunners, Wenger’s charges were not leading the pack when Christmas came around. It was Manchester United who occupied the top of the log table. The Red Devils would eventually finish third, behind Arsenal and Chelsea.

Overall, Arsenal have been first in the Premier League on Christmas four times (dating back to 1992). This includes twice under Arteta’s tutelage – in 2022/23 as well as the season after that. Both times they ended the campaign in second spot.

The Christmas conundrum

Generally, teams being at the summit of the Premier League on Christmas day is not an indicator of potential success or future failure. In 17 of the 33 Premier League seasons that have been played to date, the team top of the table on Christmas day has been crowned English champion.

The most recent example of a team achieving overall success after being at the summit on 25 December is Liverpool during the 2024/25 season. But the Reds possess one of the worst conversion rates when this metric is used for success in the English top-flight, with just two successes from the seven times they have occupied first place at Christmas since 1992.

Of the four times Arsenal has topped the English Premier League table at Christmas, they have never won the league title. (Source: English Premier League/Daily Maverick)

Manchester United have also been at the summit at that period seven times. They have proceeded to become champions on five occasions. Although the last time they were in such a position was when they tasted league success, back in 2013 – Alex Ferguson’s swansong year.

Then there is Chelsea and Manchester City. They are both with a perfect conversion rate in terms of a Premier League team leading the pack at Christmas and emerging unscathed at the end of the season. Chelsea is five out of five, while City is three out of three.

Two other teams, Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City, have a perfect Christmas-league-leader-to-English-champion ratio. They were both in that position once. It’s the only occasion that either team has won the top-flight.

Rewrite history for success

In 2025/26, the Gunners are once again in such a position. This time around, they will be keen to maintain their midway point momentum right until the end of the season, thus breaking their Christmas-day-to-Premier-League-champions duck.

Whereas a couple of seasons ago they were still a young and evolving team, this season Arteta’s men have the aura of a side that can push all the way. Long associated with some of the silkiest soccer on display in the world, this season the Gunners have been able to grind out results.

One of the secrets to this evolution has been the team’s success from set-pieces – where they are widely respected for their effectiveness.

However, having a core group of players that has been together for a few years has also been vital to Arsenal’s strong start to the 2025/26 season.

From academy product Bukayo Saka, to centre back pairing Gabriel Magalhães and William Saliba, plus players such as winger Gabriel Martinelli and skipper Martin Ødegaard.

Recent shrewd movements in the transfer market means that even when the Gunners have not been able to call on the aforementioned key players for various reasons so far this season, they have been able to attain the required results. As Arteta acknowledged recently.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the English Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Crystal Palace FC at Emirates Stadium in London on 26 October 2025. (Photo: EPA/ANDY RAIN)

“You know, I look at the players that are coming in and they can change the game. That’s what’s required at this level. We certainly have improved on that. Not only with the quality but with the mindset of the players coming in. That’s something that is making a huge difference for us,” Arteta said of the options available to him.

“Obviously, we didn’t predict having this many important players out. But the good thing is the way the team reacts constantly and players adapting to different positions. For example, what Mikel [Merino] has done,” Arteta stated.

“It’s a big compliment to all of them because they are so willing to play, so willing to bring joy to this club and to win football matches. That’s what we have to carry on,” he said.

Pushing each other

One of the key additions Arsenal has made as they chase Premier League and European glory this season is that of former Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze. The 27-year-old has adjusted quickly to life as a Gunner – as evidenced by his hat-trick when Arsenal smashed Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 in November.

“It’s the environment and the culture we have here. Everyone is trying to push each other. We have a big squad, so we also have to push each other,” defender Jurriën Timber said of the team’s secret to success so far. “But we’re also trying to win something.”

Although the Premier League has done away with the traditional Boxing Day fixtures due to congestion, the Gunners will still be playing an average of three matches a day between late December and January. This period is infamous for undoing teams. If they can survive it, Arsenal can start dreaming of that elusive Premier League title.

Eberechi Eze of Arsenal in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City in London on 21 September 2025. (Photo: EPA/VINCE MIGNOTT)

But the road ahead remains long. Even as, at this point of the season, Arsenal’s charge has been aided by their fellow title hopefuls’ inconsistency. The likes of City and Chelsea have had rollercoaster campaigns compared to Arteta’s men.

The less said of fellow heavyweights Liverpool and United so far, the better.

But if they were to start winning consistently, it would stack pressure on the Gunners. As their Christmas day lead to Premier League champions ratio shows, the Gunners are not great when it comes to handling pressure while at the top.

Interestingly, on the last four occasions when the Christmas leaders have been overtaken, it is City who have come from behind to be crowned champions.

“We’re focused on ourselves; on putting in the work every day. Because it’s not by chance that you go out and perform. So, we’ll keep working, pushing and believing. Then we’ll see where it takes us,” said Eze. DM