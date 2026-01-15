All Blacks coach Scott Robertson sacked after player unhappiness and mediocre performances

It appears that player power ended the two-year tenure of All Blacks coach Scott Robertson, who stepped down before being formally fired amid senior player unhappiness and poor results.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) effectively sacked the 51-year-old, although officially Robertson had “departed his role” as All Blacks coach.

“The mid-point in the Rugby World Cup cycle is the right time to look at the All Blacks’ progress over the first two seasons. The team is set to play a significant 2026 schedule and the tournament in 2027 remains the key goal,” a statement from NZR confirmed.

“We’ve taken an extensive look at the team’s progress on and off the field and have subsequently had discussions with Scott on the way forward. Both NZR and Scott agree it is in the best interests of the team that he depart his role as head coach.”

But as the hours passed after the official announcement, it became clearer that if Robertson stayed on, a senior players revolt could follow – and the players won out.

“I think trajectory is a good word to apply, we just weren’t seeing the trajectory,” NZR chairperson and former World Cup-winning captain David Kirk told the media in the hours after Robertson’s departure.

“Fans probably shared that... we were falling a bit short of the excellence that we’re looking for, it never really got addressed over the year.

“The All Blacks are not on track the way they need to be on track for the 2027 World Cup.”

New Zealand Rugby chairperson David Kirk speaks to media after All Blacks coach Scott Robertson was sacked following the 2025 end-of-season review in Auckland on 15 January 2026. (Photo: Phil Walter / Getty Images)

In his parting shot, Robertson focused on the growth of playing depth he achieved in his short tenure.

“Coaching the All Blacks has been the honour of my life,” he said in a statement.

“I am incredibly proud of what this team has achieved and of the progress we have made. We have brought through a talented group of young players, strengthened the depth across the squad, and set solid foundations for the years ahead.

“Following the end-of-year review, I have taken time to reflect on some of the feedback. My priority has always been the success of the All Blacks and, after discussions with New Zealand Rugby, I believe it is in the best interests of the team for me to step aside.

“I have therefore reached an agreement with New Zealand Rugby to end my contract early so a new coaching group has the time it needs to prepare and take the team into the next World Cup.

“As you can imagine, I am gutted by this outcome. I care deeply about this team.

“Given the sensitivity of this situation, I will not be making any further comment.”

Player revolt?

A day before Robertson’s sacking it was widely reported that star player Ardie Savea would not play under Robertson again.

The New Zealand Herald appears to have received a copy of an internal NZR review report , undertaken at the end of the 2025 season which saw the All Blacks lose three of 13 Tests.

The great Ardie Savea was one senior player who was reportedly unhappy with the Robertson coaching set-up. (Photo: Fiona Goodall / Getty Images)

The report suggests that there were issues over trust, communication, strategy and selection in the camp.

Savea is one senior player who was reconsidering his Test future if Robertson stayed on as coach. But it seems the unhappiness extended beyond a single player.

Indications are that Robertson lost the dressing room.

One of the three losses in 2025 was a 43-10 hammering by the Springboks in Wellington, which was the worst the All Blacks had suffered to date, anywhere.

There was also a first defeat against the Pumas in Argentina. The All Blacks also gave up a lead to lose 33-19 to England at Twickenham. Despite having an overall 74% winning record, it has emerged that Robertson lost the dressing room.

The signs that all was not well in the Robertson era have been there for a while, in addition to some iffy results by All Black standards.

During Robertson’s short tenure, two assistant coaches – Leon MacDonald and Jason Holland – resigned while high performance manager Mike Anthony took up a position with Brighton in the English Premier League.

Crisis

NZR have projected an image of calm, but this is a crisis at the start of a seismic year and so near to another World Cup campaign.

For much of the professional era the All Blacks have been the epitome of high performance management and success, but things have changed in a more competitive environment.

The Boks are clearly the No 1 team in the world both on and off the field, while England, Ireland and France, as well as Argentina, have caught up and in some cases surpassed New Zealand.

Robertson’s tenure had its issues, but the rugby landscape has become increasingly competitive and balanced.

The All Blacks face a tough schedule in 2026 with a four-Test series against the Springboks the highlight of the year.

It’s also only two years until Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia, so finding a replacement coach quickly is a priority.

The leading contender is former All Blacks flank Jamie Joseph, who coached Japan to the quarterfinals of their home World Cup in 2019.

Joseph was overlooked in favour of Robertson as All Blacks coach following Ian Foster’s departure after RWC 2023.

From a South African perspective, Joseph’s possible elevation will raise some uncomfortable questions about current Bok assistant Tony Brown.

Joseph and Brown worked together for years in Japan and are close friends. It’s almost certain that if Joseph is appointed, he would want his old mate to join him.

Current Highlanders and former Japan coach Jamie Joseph is one of the frontrunners to become All Black coach. (Photo: Joe Allison / Getty Images)

Bok assistant coach Tony Brown is a close friend and colleague of Jamie Joseph. If Joseph becomes All Blacks coach he might want Brown in his staff. (Photo: David Rogers / Getty Images)

Considering the intellectual property Brown possesses about Springbok rugby though, it would be highly unlikely that Bok coach Rassie Erasmus would release him if the All Blacks position arose.

Other coaches who have been mentioned for the All Blacks job include Dave Rennie, a two-time Super Rugby winner with the Chiefs, Pat Lam and Joe Schmidt. DM