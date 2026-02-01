Alcaraz becomes youngest to achieve career Grand Slam with victory in Melbourne

Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday did what his pre-tournament world ranking of No 1 indicated he should — he won the 2026 Australian Open to underline his status as the best player in the world.

At just 22 years and 272 days old, Alcaraz also became the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam by winning all four majors, surpassing the American Don Budge, who was 22 years and 363 days old when he achieved the feat in 1938.

His victory demonstrates not only what a remarkable talent the Spaniard is, but is also a demoralising statement to the chasing pack — he is going to be around for a very long time.

Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest man in history to complete the career Grand Slam with victory at the Australian Open on Sunday. (Photo: James Ross / EPA)

If Alcaraz has a career as long as Djokovic, who at 38 had the chance to win an 11th Australian Open and a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam singles title, who knows what records he might break.

Since winning his maiden Grand Slam at the 2022 US Open, Alcaraz has added six more out of the last 13 Grand Slams played. His strike rate is immense, and at his current rate he could win another 20 Grand Slams in the next 10 years.

Of course, the vagaries of sport mean that nothing is guaranteed. Injuries and, although it seems improbable now, loss of form or hunger, could halt his trajectory.

But as it stands, nobody, other than Italian world No 2 Jannik Sinner — who has beaten Alcaraz in one of the three Grand Slam finals they have met in — looks capable of toppling the great Spaniard.

After a shaky start against Djokovic at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park, where Alcaraz lost the first set 2-6, he settled to win decisively against the ageing warrior.

The Serbian has been on a quest for Grand Slam No 25 since winning the 2023 US Open, which drew him level with women’s great Margaret Court on 24 majors apiece.

Djokovic has had his chances since then, losing the 2024 Wimbledon final before the loss in Melbourne.

But this did feel like his last realistic shot at the venue where he has been most successful. Before Sunday, he had won 10 out of 1o finals in Melbourne. That perfect record is gone.

It’s doubtful that Djokovic’s body will stand up to the rigours of the French Open on clay or the speed and low bounce of the grass at Wimbledon against the world’s best players.

The US Open in New York, like the Australian Open, is played on a hard court. But September seems a long way away for a man fighting against age and two brilliant players in Alcaraz and Sinner.

Novak Djokovic’s perfect record in Melbourne was ended on Sunday. (Photo: Joel Carrett / EPA)

Yet Djokovic reminded the world of his incomparable mental toughness, which saw him beat Sinner in five sets in the semifinal.

“I have belief, and I have always confidence and vision to win a Slam, a Slam anywhere, to win anywhere where I play, but I did not expect it. That’s different,” said Djokovic.

“The two of them [Alcaraz and Sinner], I guess, are going to be fighting for the biggest titles, and then the youngsters like myself are going to try to catch up,” said Djokovic with a smile.

Calendar Grand Slam?

Naturally, after winning the first major of the year, talk turned to whether Alcaraz could win all four Grand Slams in a calendar year in 2026.

The last man to win all four Grand Slams in the same year was Laver in 1969. It was the second time the great Australian achieved the feat, having done it in 1962 as well.

Interestingly, Budge, who was the youngest career Grand Slam winner until Alcaraz on Sunday, was the only other man to do it in a single year, achieving it in 1938.

Alcaraz is the defending champion at Roland Garros, after an epic French Open win over Sinner last year in which he saved three match points.

Carlos Alcaraz played down talk of winning all the majors in 2026. (Photo: Joel Carrett / EPA)

“It’s going to be a big challenge,” said Alcaraz when asked about winning all four in 2026.

“Those are big words, to be honest. I just want it to be one at a time. Right now, the next one is the French Open, and I have great memories of that tournament. I feel really special every time that I go there.

“I don’t want to put myself in a really pressure position to have to do it, but it’s going to be great. Right now, I’ll try to be ready, to work hard, to just recover and practise well to play a good tournament in the next Grand Slam.”

A new tattoo

Alcaraz said he had plenty of motivation for the rest of a year that has begun superbly after an emotional roller coaster in the pre-season, during which he split with his long-time coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero.

“There are some tournaments that I really want to win at least once. A few Masters 1000s. I just really want to complete all the Masters 1000,” said Alcaraz.

“Obviously, the ATP finals and the Davis Cup are goals as well. I really want to achieve that for Spain. I’ve set up some other goals for the season, and I’ll try to be ready for, or to try to get those goals.”

Alcaraz’s immediate focus is on getting a tattoo to mark his Melbourne Park triumph.

He has commemorated previous major wins with body art — a strawberry for Wimbledon, the Eiffel Tower for the French Open, the date of his first US Open title and after his second in New York, the Statue of Liberty and the Brooklyn Bridge.

“I’ve said it’s going to be a kangaroo, for sure,” the seven-time Grand Slam champion added.

“It’s going to be in the leg, for sure ... I don’t know the right, the left one. So. I got to choose a good spot, but it’s going to be for sure close to the French Open or Wimbledon.” DM

Additional reporting by Reuters