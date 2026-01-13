Afcon 2025 semifinals set for blockbusters as Golden Boot race intensifies

Two mega clashes await in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semifinals as Senegal take on Egypt, and Morocco butt heads with Nigeria. Both matches will be played on Wednesday, 14 January. The Lions of Teranga against the Pharaohs will set the semifinal scene with a 7pm kick-off. Three hours later, host nation Morocco will look to ground Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

Within those big battles, there will be a smaller battle taking place – the race for the tournament’s top goal scorer. It’s been a fierce battle so far, with Morocco’s star forward Brahim Díaz marginally leading the pack of goal poachers with five strikes to his name.

He is closely followed by Egyptian great Mohamed Salah and Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen. The two sharpshooters boast four goals apiece at the tournament to date.

Ayoub El Kaabi of Morocco has an outside chance of winning the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Golden Boot. So far he has scored three goals, two less than compatriot Brahim Díaz. (Photo: Mahugnon Leopold Soglo / Gallo Images)

Further back are two outliers for the 2025 Afcon Golden Boot. Morocco’s Ayoub El Kaabi has three goals to his name and may add to his tally in the coming match against Nigeria. Then there is the Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman, who has been a proper attacking threat for his country throughout the tournament.

Like El Kaabi, Lookman also has also scored three goals. But he leads the assists table with four so far, making him the most effective attacking player at the Morocco-hosted Afcon edition.

For this pair, it would be difficult to usurp the likes of Díaz, Osimhen and Salah. They have positioned themselves as the primary goal-getters for their countries at this Afcon. In the semifinals they will be desperate to continue scoring, with the hopes that their goals prove sufficient to book their respective countries a place in the 18 January final.

Ademola Lookman of Nigeria (left) has directly contributed to seven goals at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations so far, the most of any player. (Photo: Segun Ogunfeyitimi / Gallo Images)

Brahim Díaz (Morocco) — Five goals

As recently as 2023, Real Madrid forward Díaz still haboured hopes of one day becoming part of Spain’s star-studded side, having represented the country at all junior age levels. But Spain “blue ticked” Díaz, who was born to a Spanish mother in the city of Málaga.

Eventually, in 2024 (after much wooing from Morocco), Díaz pledged his allegiance to the Atlas Lions. He qualified to represent the North African nation through his father – who is of Moroccan-Riffian descent. He enjoyed his bow for the country, saying: “It was a very nice debut. My teammates looked for me a lot. They gave me the ball and I’m happy because I felt loved.”

Morocco has relied heavily on Brahim Díaz in their quest to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations of home soil. The forward has five goals in five matches to date. (Photo: Leopold Soglo / Gallo Images)

Two years later he is the focal point for Morocco. He has scored five goals in five games for the Atlas Lions as they bid to end an Afcon drought that stretches over five decades. To win the Golden Boot while helping Morocco add to their slender Afcon tally of just one title would vindicate his decision to switch allegiance.

Morocco coach Walid Regragui is a major fan of the forward, recently saying: “He can be the best player in the world if he wants to be.”

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria) — Four goals

Osimhen is one of the most prolific strikers in global soccer at the moment. In the 2024/25 season he scored 37 goals from 41 matches in all competition for Turkish side Galatasaray. This season he boasts 12 goals in 16 appearances for his club.

The 2023 African player of the year has carried this form into the Africa Cup of Nations, scoring four times and assisting twice so far.

Nigerian superstar Victor Osimhen is not too focused on individual accolades at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. He just wants to help his country win the tournament in any way possible. (Photo: Mahugnon Leopold Soglo / Gallo Images)

Against the host nation of Morocco he will once again be relied upon for a clinical showing in front of goal. However, for Osimhen the most important thing is that the Nigerians win their first Afcon since 2013. Against Morocco and Golden Boot rival Díaz it will be tough.

“I have so much confidence in the way I play with the help of my teammates. But for me it is not about the goals or assists, it is just about winning something with this squad,” Osimhen said.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt) — Four goals

Salah needs no introduction. He’s consistently been one of the best players in the world since joining Liverpool in 2017. However, he has struggled to transfer that explosiveness to the Egyptian national team, with two Afcon silver medals to show for his overall dominance as a player in recent years.

In Morocco, as Egypt chases a record-extending eighth Afcon title, and a first since 2010, Salah is being heavily relied upon to deliver. He has played his part with his four goals, but he wants more.

Mohamed Salah is desperate to help his country win an eighth Africa Cup of Nations title, which would be his first major silverware with Egypt. (Photo: Visionhaus / Getty Images)

“Most of our national team players play in the domestic league. It’s not to belittle them, but we are trying our best because we love our country,” Salah told beIN Sports. “The game [against Senegal] will be difficult. They have a squad that plays at a high level in Europe, but I hope we can achieve victory.” DM