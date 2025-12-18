BURNING PLANET PHOTO ESSAY
A Year in Pictures: Our angry planet
In this carefully curated collection, we present photographs that, to our eyes, captured the unfolding realities of the climate crisis over the past year. No single selection can encompass every defining moment, but these images bear witness to a period that tested ecosystems and communities alike, while still revealing moments of resilience.
Cars destroyed by the Eaton Fire sit in the parking area of a burned auto shop on January 08, 2025 in Altadena, California. Multiple wildfires fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds are burning across Los Angeles County. Two people have been killed, over 25,000 acres have burned, and 30,000 people have been evacuated. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)