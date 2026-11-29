Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja reignited the eight-year-old “Sandpapergate” scandal two weeks ago when he purported in his autobiography and to the media that it was a team-wide decision to tamper with the ball against South Africa in Cape Town in 2018.
Khawaja claimed the entire team was involved in the sandpaper plot, including using it on the ball in the preceding Gqeberha Test, and that a Cricket Australia investigator never interviewed him about the incident.
“It was all of us. Not the batters, not the bowlers, not the staff. All of us,” he said to the media on 6 November ahead of the release of his autobiography, Sabr: Finding My Way in Cricket and Life.
Several former teammates and coaches from the 2018 team, including Mitchell Starc, then coach Darren Lehmann and former batting coach Graeme Hick, have denied knowledge of ball tampering. Current captain Pat Cummins has also asserted his innocence.
Cummins held a 68-minute press conference on 13 November to address the claims, describing Khawaja’s allegation that he and others were architects of the ball-tampering scheme as “complete and utter nonsense”. However, his captaincy has come under increasing pressure after Cameron Bancroft, one of the three players suspended for the sandpaper incident, alongside Steve Smith and David Warner, wrote a 4,000-word column claiming the whole team “knew about it”.
Cricket Australia is also under pressure to re-examine what happened in 2018. It has so far ruled out reopening the original investigation and only moved to announce a new forum for players and staff to discuss the incident.
This re-emergence of “Sandpapergate” eight years on reflects how the handling of the scandal has become far worse than the infraction itself. It has raised fundamental questions about honesty and integrity, as well as accountability.
“In an ideal world, I don’t want to do this,” said Khawaja. “I don’t want to be the one who comes out and talks about the truth. The issue is that I genuinely thought after eight years the truth would have been out by now.”
The challenge for Cricket Australia is how to move forward. Perhaps history offers a measure of guidance through another infamous controversy: the Hansie Cronje scandal of 2000.
The scandal that shook world cricket
Twenty-five years ago, the underbelly of global cricket was suddenly exposed, irrevocably changing the way the sport was viewed. On 7 April 2000, news emerged that police in India had accused Cronje, South Africa’s captain, of involvement in a conspiracy to fix matches between the two countries.
Cronje initially stood his ground and denied wrongdoing. Not a week later, he confessed in a 3am phone call to the United Cricket Board of South Africa’s managing director, Ali Bacher, that he had accepted bribes. The scandal abruptly ended his career and rocked South Africa.
“Driven by greed and stupidity and the lure of easy money, I was increasingly pushed to manipulate results and found I had got into something from which it was very difficult to get out,” said Cronje.
Subsequently, the Commission of Inquiry into Cricket Match Fixing and Related Matters, also known as the King Commission, was established in May 2000, with then president Thabo Mbeki appointing Judge Edwin King to investigate. The commission examined Cronje’s dealings with bookmakers dating back to 1994.
He admitted to receiving payments and gifts in exchange for information and trying to influence aspects of matches. Cronje was banned from cricket for life and Herschelle Gibbs and Henry Williams, who were also implicated, received six-month suspensions.
Ultimately, however, Cronje’s confession did not restore his reputation or undo the damage to cricket. Nor was the King Commission a flawless or painless process for South African cricket. When Judge King submitted his final report, the inquiry came to an untidy and somewhat incomplete end as the report made no formal finding on Cronje’s credibility.
But the scandal was confronted, with Judge King writing that his commission achieved its primary aim “of uncovering the wrongful conduct of certain individuals, thereby alerting and activating the governors of the game, which has resulted in steps being taken and measures being adopted”.
A poorly aged investigation
As with the Cronje scandal, “Sandpapergate” extended beyond sport, generating considerable public anger and damaging Australia’s sporting reputation.
Smith, the captain at the time, and David Warner, the vice-captain, were banned for 12 months and Bancroft received a nine-month suspension. Smith lost his captaincy and was barred from leadership roles for two years, and Lehmann resigned as coach. In the ensuing years, the team also underwent a much-publicised cultural reset.
However, the investigation’s original findings have not aged well, and Khawaja’s book and Bancroft’s latest claims have raised concerns about whether it captured the full picture.
Bancroft’s account included claims about the team’s awareness of gaps in broadcast-camera movements, which would allow tampering to go uncaptured. He also recalled regular on-field conversations with fast bowlers Cummins, Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh, as well as wicketkeeper Tim Paine, to see if his work was having the desired impact on the ball, therefore implicating more than the three people who were originally punished.
The independent forum that Cricket Australia proposed shortly before Bancroft dropped a bomb on it is a step forward from the inaction preceding it. However, it has been criticised as inadequate because participation is voluntary and private, with information made public only if contributors and Cricket Australia agree.
No further sanctions are expected regardless of the findings – a position Warner agreed with, although he said he would have preferred an open inquiry.
Former England captain Geoffrey Boycott, in his column in The Telegraph, took a stronger stance, describing Australia’s 2018 ball-tampering scandal as bigger than Cronje’s match-fixing controversy. He argued that Cricket Australia never properly investigated the possibility of wider involvement in the Australian dressing room and called for an independent inquiry with no restrictions on its scope and all findings made public.
Australian cricket cannot change what happened at Newlands in 2018, but the public has been denied transparency and full accountability for too long. Until the unanswered questions are dealt with, the scandal will continue to follow the game. The longer the truth remains contested, the more difficult it becomes to protect the very reputation Australian cricket is trying to salvage. DM
This story first appeared in DM168, the Daily Maverick weekly newspaper, available countrywide for R39. The e-edition of the paper is now free for readers who are signed into their Daily Maverick account. Click here to access the latest e-edition.
Comments
Scroll down to load comments...