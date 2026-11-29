By John Revill and Emma Farge

Nearly 60% of those voting supported the initiative, held under the Swiss tradition of direct democracy, which was launched with the intention of protecting people, animals and the environment from loud bangs, litter and accidents.

The government and parliament, which opposed the new limits, have two years to agree the details of a ban, including which fireworks are considered noisy. Quieter fireworks such as sparklers and Roman candles will still be allowed.

Exceptions could be granted for big events but individuals would be banned from setting off noisy fireworks themselves.

With posters showing cats and dogs cowering and with their paws over their ears, the ban's backers said fireworks raise stress levels for animals and humans, and create litter often left in fields.

Roman Huber, a member of the referendum committee who works as a dog trainer, said fireworks were being set off days before and after big public holidays and had become a nuisance all year round.

"People may say fireworks are only a bit of fun," he said. "But it's not fun when people and animals suffer."

Opponents had cast the proposal as an attack on individual liberty, arguing that fireworks are a vital part of popular celebrations such as New Year's Eve and Swiss National Day.

"Supporters of this ban are killjoys," said lawmaker Andrea Caroni from the centre-right Liberals, or FDP, before the vote. "Fireworks are an expression of joy," he added, arguing they are already heavily regulated.

"We shouldn't be restricting people's fun any further, certainly not with a blanket nationwide ban."

(Reporting by John Revill and Emma Farge; Editing by David Holmes)