Trouble is once again sprinting through the cane fields of KwaZulu-Natal. On 25 November, Tongaat Hulett said it had asked growers to stop deliveries, ending the sugar milling season early.

The company will also not be making October payments when they are due.

This is the latest episode of the struggling sugar company’s soap opera, but it underlines the fact that boardroom drama is not confined to the boardroom. Ultimately, it hits those with the least power hardest.

Missing payments

The status quo is that sugar cane growers deliver the cane to Tongaat Hulett mills, where it is crushed.

The company told growers that it expects to crush the last of the season’s cane on 1 December and warned them not to deliver additional cane, beyond the estimated amounts Tongaat Hulett is already aware of, without making special arrangements.

In a 26 November letter, Avinash Gobind, the acting managing director of Tongaat Hulett Sugar South Africa, told growers the company was preparing “an initial payment” for the October deliveries, which it said should materialise in their bank accounts on 30 November:

“The payment will comprise approximately R94.3-million in direct payments to small-scale growers, an equivalent amount of approximately R94.3-million to large-scale growers, together with approximately R19.9-million relating to the relevant [South African Sugar Association] interventions. The total anticipated payment batch is therefore approximately R208.6-million. “We are not yet able to commit to the timing or amount of further payments, but growers will be updated as soon as the position becomes clearer.”

Whether Tongaat Hulett actually pays the full amount owed will depend on “actual cash receipts, the costs required to complete the crushing and boil-off processes and the company’s immediate operational requirements”, Gobind wrote.

“The decision to curtail operations and cease accepting further cane has not been taken lightly but is considered necessary in the circumstances,” he added.

Whether we are just seeing an early close to the season, or wider implications of Tongaat Hulett closing up shop, is unclear.

“Each mill will undertake a deliberate and safe boil-off process to liquidate the factories and conserve bagasse for a smooth start next season,” Gobind wrote.

Where is the money?

Tongaat Hulett attributed its decision to “continuing uncertainty regarding the availability of urgently required interim funding”.

Specifically, there is about R350-million in post-commencement funding – money provided to a company after it has entered business rescue (BR) – which Tongaat Hulett has not yet received.

It said the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) had cleared the funding but that it had “not yet been made available” and that “there is no confirmed date for its disbursement”.

The IDC is the state-owned body that has funded the troubled sugar company through the BR process. It confirmed that it had approved the funding on 20 November, but did not directly address whether it had been delayed.

“This funding was specifically intended to provide short-term liquidity support, maintain operational continuity and safeguard the integrity of the business rescue process,” said the IDC.

A farmworker trims sugar cane stalks during loading operations in the Riverview area on the Umfolozi River floodplain. (Photo: Tony Carnie)

It also noted that it had approved the funding despite there being “a few material outstanding conditions precedent (CPs) that must be fulfilled before the transaction is unconditional”.

Tongaat Hulett acknowledged this, saying: “Certain arrangements required in connection with the facility remain unresolved, and the BRPs continue to engage urgently with the IDC, Vision and other relevant parties in an effort to resolve the position.”

Vision is the private company that is buying Tongaat Hulett; it did not have anything further to share when contacted for comment.

The IDC added that “beyond preserving an important agricultural business, the [IDC’s] interventions have sought to protect thousands of direct and indirect jobs, sustain grower livelihoods, support regional economies and maintain confidence across the sugar industry value chain.”



Rural communities bear the brunt

The South African Canegrowers’ Association is not happy about all this. After the “deeply concerning” announcement from Tongaat Hulett, it urged all involved to get together and seal the BR process.

“Should Tongaat Hulett enter liquidation, tens of thousands of direct jobs and far more indirect jobs in KwaZulu-Natal will be destroyed instantly,” said the association’s chair, Higgins Mdluli.

“Around 18,000 of South Africa’s 28,000 sugar cane growers supply cane to Tongaat Hulett’s mills, and the vast majority of them are small-scale growers. There are no alternative sugar mills they can deliver to. They have kept delivering sugarcane to Tongaat Hulett mills in good faith throughout the business rescue process, carrying much of the financial burden of keeping the mills running. They, their farm workers and the rural communities of KwaZulu-Natal that depend on them cannot absorb further uncertainty. Should payment be delayed or not made in full, the burden falls to rural KwaZulu-Natal.”

Mdluli added that SA Canegrowers is in talks with the BR practitioners, Tongaat Hulett, the IDC and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, but “cannot comment on the details” right now.

The SA sugar industry as a whole supports a million livelihoods. (Photo: Guillem Sartorio / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Tongaat Hulett said it had made “significant progress” as far as the Vision transaction is concerned, but the deal could do little to address its “immediate liquidity requirements”.

Vision has no updates on the sticky situation that emerged a little over a month ago: specifically, reports that the South African Police Service (SAPS) is investigating the Tongaat Hulett deal.

On 23 October, KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi called a meeting to discuss “an investigation relating to the transaction between Vision Sugar and the acquisition of the lender group claims”, the joint BR practitioners of Tongaat Hulett told Daily Maverick.

Vision added that it had received “informal feedback” indicating it was the subject of a complaint, though it had not yet been contacted directly by law enforcement. The SAPS was not at liberty to comment.

A long and winding road

A quick rundown of how we got here: in 2019, a forensic accounting investigation found that R11-billion was missing from Tongaat Hulett’s balance sheet.

The company then borrowed money from several banks known as the lender group but could not get a handle on its debt. It entered BR in October 2022. In January 2024, the lenders agreed to a deal through which the Vision consortium, led by Robert Gumede and Rute Moyo, would take over Tongaat Hulett by acquiring its debt.

Questions hang over the way this happened, though Vision denies the allegations from a rival bidder that it made “false” representations to creditors, and pointed out that the deal had the IDC’s backing.

Failure to agree on funding and additional demands from Vision led the deal to fall through, which is why Tongaat Hulett filed for provisional liquidation earlier this year.

It was saved, however, when the IDC agreed to extend funding and convert the debt it is owed by Tongaat Hulett into a 27.78% stake in V155, Vision’s takeover vehicle – a transaction valued at R4.5-billion.

The IDC framed this as a “landmark” intervention to save the company and the livelihoods that depend on it, emphasising its commitment to preserving Tongaat Hulett’s “long-term viability”.

However, if the IDC, Tongaat Hulett and Vision cannot agree on financial arrangements – and they have been failing to agree for months at this point – sugar cane growers will continue to take the hit.

All that growers are asking is to be paid what they were promised for work they have already done. There is no justification for this failing to happen. DM